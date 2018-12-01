Noem Statement on Passing of President George H.W. Bush

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the passing of President George H.W. Bush:

“Bryon and I mourn with our nation, as we mark the life of George H.W. Bush. He was a man of unmatched character that was built upon a foundation of faith. Always armed with incredible wisdom and wit, he served his country without hesitation and helped raise his family to do the same. Our nation has lost a great man and an American hero. We pray for the Bush family, for those who lost a Grandpa and a Dad, and for our country which has lost a true leader.”

