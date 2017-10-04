Noem Supports Life, Helps House Pass Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today joined the U.S. House of Representatives in passing H.R.36, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Cosponsored by Noem, the legislation bans abortion after 20 weeks – the point at which studies have shown an unborn baby can feel pain.

“A strong and growing body of medical research provides evidence that at 20 weeks, unborn babies can feel pain – and still, our federal laws allow for these babies to endure the pain of a life-ending abortion,” said Noem. “Every life – including an unborn baby’s life – has dignity and value, so while I believe we have a long way to go to protect the smallest among us, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act is a step in the right direction that I’m proud to support.”

Noem believes this legislation is a step in the process of protecting all unborn lives. She is also a cosponsor of H.R.490, the Heartbeat Protection Act, which would protect babies once a heartbeat is detected, and H.R.681, the Life at Conception Act, which she helped introduce and would define life as beginning at conception.

