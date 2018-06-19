Noem to announce Lt. Gov pick Tomorrow – Wednesday June 20th!

Posted on by 16 Comments ↓

As noted on Facebook:

16 Replies to “Noem to announce Lt. Gov pick Tomorrow – Wednesday June 20th!”

    3. a nony mous

      While Kaiser might be a veteran, he is no friend to those whom he thinks are not as veteran as he is.

      He would not get my support.

      Reply
      1. Anonymous

        Kaiser isn’t the sharpest tool. But he is a tool, just ask his wife. She blabbed about how dumb Dan is so much that her attorneys in her federal case filed a motion to exclude testimony about it.

        Reply
      1. Wow

        Picking Rhoden will give Sutton more votes. Sutton could very well become our new Governor. Rhoden will not pick up any more votes for Kristi.

        Reply
  4. a friend of education

    I would have announced the name today, but she knows what she’s doing. I’ve complete confidence her pick will be superb.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous

    So if you could bet $5 straight up on 1) Rhoden, or 2) every person other than Rhoden, which would you pick?

    Reply
  6. JKC

    What about Mickelson?…. Wait a minute, I have a better idea. What about a Democrat from Minnehaha or Pennington County?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.