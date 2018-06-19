Noem to announce Lt. Gov pick Tomorrow – Wednesday June 20th! Posted on June 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 16 Comments ↓ As noted on Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
And the winner is… someone we’ve never thought of.
Liz May said it has to be Dan Kaiser so I’m not sure what there is to announce.
🙂
They guy who couldn’t get 40% in a sheriff’s race in his own county?
While Kaiser might be a veteran, he is no friend to those whom he thinks are not as veteran as he is.
He would not get my support.
Kaiser isn’t the sharpest tool. But he is a tool, just ask his wife. She blabbed about how dumb Dan is so much that her attorneys in her federal case filed a motion to exclude testimony about it.
I will be dumbfounded if it is not Rhoden.
So will he.
Picking Rhoden will give Sutton more votes. Sutton could very well become our new Governor. Rhoden will not pick up any more votes for Kristi.
That couldn’t be further from the truth but keep on wishing for Sutton.
I would have announced the name today, but she knows what she’s doing. I’ve complete confidence her pick will be superb.
So if you could bet $5 straight up on 1) Rhoden, or 2) every person other than Rhoden, which would you pick?
What about Mickelson?…. Wait a minute, I have a better idea. What about a Democrat from Minnehaha or Pennington County?
This is so exciting. I’ll be waiting on the edge of my seat!
I hope it is Steve Westra, but I think it will probably be Larry Rhoden.
Rhoden it is!!