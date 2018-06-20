Randy Gross tags in for Heinemann

This evening at Pizza Ranch in Madison, Randy Gross was selected to run in place of Leslie Heinemann who decided to withdraw from the District 8 State House race so he could spend more time at his business.

I will have more coming on this…

4 Replies to “Randy Gross tags in for Heinemann”

  2. William Beal

    Randy Gross is indeed a solid choice, and we are fortunate in our district to have had two great candidates step forward to seek the nomination tonight.

  3. Anonymous

    1 Who was the other candidate?
    2 How, if at all, is Randy related to Julie Gross, the federal rural development director?

    1. William Beal

      1. Casey Crabtree of Madison
      2. Don’t know, lots of Grosses in the area, hard to keep track of them 😉

