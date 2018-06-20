New Dakota Posts cartoon takes on Sen. Stace Nelson’s attitude

Maybe someone needs to turn that frown upside-down. From Facebook:

  2. Franklin

    When a Marine goes rogue or behaves in a manner that shames the Corp, he or she is disciplined, dishonorably discharged, and/or sent to jail. The same should happen to Stace in regard to the legislature. He should be disciplined, dishonorably discharged and/or sent to jail.

