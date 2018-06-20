New Dakota Posts cartoon takes on Sen. Stace Nelson’s attitude Posted on June 20, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Maybe someone needs to turn that frown upside-down. From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He will be Rhoden’s greatest challenge.
When a Marine goes rogue or behaves in a manner that shames the Corp, he or she is disciplined, dishonorably discharged, and/or sent to jail. The same should happen to Stace in regard to the legislature. He should be disciplined, dishonorably discharged and/or sent to jail.
I second the motion.
All those in Favor???
And those who milked Gear-Up and EB5 should remain free to spend their ill gotten gains.