Larry Rhoden Named as Noem running mate

Posted on by 7 Comments ↓

In a video announcement at 8am delivered via Facebook, Congresswoman Kristi Noem named State Representative Larry Rhoden as her running mate for the 2018 Gubernatorial contest.

More coming on this breaking announcement!

  1. Anonymous

    3rd Place Stace is going to blow his stack with Rhoden being picked to be LT Gov. As Grudznick says the Rhoden Rhangers strike again!

  3. Anonymous

    The funny part about this is that after the Kaiser Lt release, Larry Rhoden will be coming in ahead of Stace Nelson yet once again!

