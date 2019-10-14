Not really getting a vibe about understanding South Dakota from the new Cap Journal reporter

In one of his first articles for the Pierre Based Capital Journal, reporter Joseph Barkoff starts his tenure off at the newspaper in an article which takes pokes at the Governor’s office and Senator Thune for their press people having “antiseptic” comments about Native American Day, and grumbling that no one was around Pierre yesterday:
After calls seeking comment were made to both offices, the response from their press secretaries was equally as antiseptic.
Governor Noem’s office responded with quotation marks around excerpts from an already published address by the Governor about the day.
Senator Thune’s office responded similarly with a reply of the already published Senator’s press release.
Hm. I’m not sure what he was expecting on a three-day weekend in Pierre, where the Capital City’s economy is driven by the State (and to a degree the Federal) Government.
Not to mention the fact that it’s the opening weekend of resident pheasant season. THAT unofficial holiday in the state is probably observed more than a couple of holidays put together. If it’s not driving snow, the population that isn’t remaining at home with the kids is out shooting the state bird. Or at least doing their best to do so.
But, that’s the state’s culture. Especially in Pierre.
Equally illustrative of the reporter’s unfamiliarity with the state is his facebook profile:
#StandwithPP in his profile pic? Er…yeah.
I have no doubts that there are other reporters in the state who personally have a pro-choice stance, but most of them usually don’t blare that they Stand with Planned Parenthood or declare other fairly charged political biases in their facebook profile. At least, they haven’t in the past.
I mean, that’s how a majority might demand in California where he hails from, but in South Dakota, the state’s voters and especially the politicians have a strong pro-life bent. Even the Democrats. (In the dictionary, See Billie Sutton (D-SD) who tried to ride the fence a bit).
So, right out of the gate it seems that the Cap Journal’s new political reporter is taking swings at Republicans for not kissing his tail, bitching that no one is around Pierre on resident opening Pheasant weekend, and declaring to everyone that he “stands with Planned Parenthood.”
Well… good luck with that.
..UPDATE..
Hmm… that article appears to have disappeared from the capjournal website rather quickly.
I think we’ll see more of this as newspapers are gobbled up by corporate interests. We’re going to see a rotating crop of reporters come in and try to report on a state and things they don’t understand. It’s frustrating, but he won’t last long.
Why is he getting upset over them sharing their previously made public statements? Seems he’s more upset at himself for being late the game.
So, let’s say he’s a neoliberal. It fits the narrative that Operation Mockingbird was real and evolved into another program with a different name.
Maybe he doesn’t know yet that Planned Parenthood is a weaponized baby mill.
Planned Parenthood. The Patriot Act. Both are unfortunate examples of inappropriate naming.
For what it’s worth, I also #standwithPP….Pat Powers!
Well, thanks for that. And it gets confusing around here when that debate comes up. I don’t know if commenters hate them or me. (I assume it’s usually something I did.)
This Joseph young fellow does have 43 followers, so let us all be mindful of that.
#StandWithPP
Well he probably still has a mom and a dad. And he is from California, so he may have several step-moms and step-dads. Then you figure in brothers and sisters, half-brothers and half-sisters. A few aunts and uncles and cousins. By the time you add it all up there are probably 20-30 relatives who follow him on Spacedbook. Then there could be ex girlfriends or boyfriends who may or may not follow him. A few classmates. By the time you add it all up, there are probably very few people who follow him professionally.
He should go back to Berkeley. He’s not too bright.
That Santa Rosa Junior College degree in “journalism” will come in handy when the Charmin runs out this winter.
Joseph, you’re totally nailing it!
Maybe you should call mom now and see if she’s back from yoga class in LA so she can venmo you the money for a bus ticket.
You’ll feel much better when you’re back on Mommy’s couch in the basement.
This guy is a real smart ass. Maybe get to the know the state a bit before trashing it. Gag. Just another liberal hack reporter.
I suspect I’d disagree with this reporter on a wide variety of topics, but I do respect him wearing his progressive politics on his sleeve, rather than concealing his partisan stance behind a façade of journalistic objectivity.
Always liked David Brinkley’s outlook: ”It may be impossible to be objective, but we must always be fair.” Time will tell with Mr. Barkoff.
FWIW, just read a story of his about BankWest turning 130 years old. Cutline sez it shows the bank in 1889. Don’t think so. Lots of cars and pickups in the photo, so probably 1949. (Yeah, I had a couple of those over 15 years.)
As news reporting has always been deadline driven, even the best writers endure embarrassing moments. Ideally, they’re the exception, rather than the rule. Yet, in the ignominious twitter era, such hiccups seem to appear with annoying frequency.
Link is broken.
Didn’t work for me either. Did the newspaper take it down?
I’m noticing that.. and It’s nowhere to be found on their website.
I suspect what rational minds remain at the paper, which is dying, will conk this young fellow in the head and send him down to Bob’s in Pierre to learn the way things really work.
Newspapers that hire young libbie morons just accelerate their ultimate demise. Die, newspapers, die. Liars all.
I like newspapers. In concept and principal. Much of them, however, fill much needed gaps.
and bird cages.
Shocking news, a big liberal reporter from California
Hello Lar, Poor Lar’s mind is so fried all he can do anymore is copy and paste old tired phrases at his hideout on red rock road near Santa Fe.
Young people are not fleeing South Dakota. That was 2001.
Today? South Dakota top-5 in net migration.
https://rapidcityjournal.com/news/local/south-dakota-a-top-state-in-net-migration/article_aad75104-029c-56d6-ae44-cab973235d39.html
https://www.prairiebusinessmagazine.com/business/real-estate/4593231-go-north-young-person-why-millennials-are-flocking-area-cities-real
https://www.businessinsider.com/sioux-falls-south-dakota-cost-of-living-2018-8
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2013/07/americas-next-boom-town-sioux-falls-south-dakota/277579/
This new reporter is a Navy Vet and has some really good photos from when he embedded with the Army ROTC program at Western Kentucky U. That required a lot of work, dedication and an appreciation of the importance of that program. Future Army officers.
The opposite of antiseptic: filthy, contaminated, biohazardous, etc.
I’d take “antiseptic” as a compliment.
The kid needs a Thesaurus.
Let’s play Over and Under – 1-Year is the bet.
The Greek takes the Under for $100.00 bucks.
Tara can hold the money.
Joey, don’t sign a longtime apartment lease.
It seems to have been cleaned up for the print edition; the staff referred them to the press releases about how Native Americans are important to the state, etc etc. In general, the editor washed the statement in a bit of antiseptic solution, making it less caustic and more palatable to everyone. There’s a time and place for everything and a beautiful fall day in South Dakota when everyone is getting along is not the time nor the place. yup… ya betcha. Welcome to Pierre, South Dakota, North Central US, God’s Country.