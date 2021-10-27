It looks like there’s a little respite from COVID 19 after last weeks increase, as we’re down on numbers across the board in the Sanford Health system for COVID related hospitalizations.
But given the percentage of people who are in the hospital from COVID, still a good idea to get vaccinated. (And don’t forget your flu shot while you’re at it.)
2 thoughts on “October 27th COVID Hospitalization statistics from Sanford Health”
I like Grapefruit.
The family of Jessica Berg Wilson wishes she had not had the vaccine. This is a personal choice for every person. There are many reasons people choose not to get the vaccine. I also have noticed many of the people choosing not to get the vaccine are first responders and people in the medical field. Some choose not to get it because they have already had the virus so they do not need it. Others have concerns about the safety. Others maybe would if they did not have a government telling them they had to do it.