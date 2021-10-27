From Twitter:
Read this. To be clear. I do not support this special session petition. People need to quit throwing these requests around like parade candy.
— Lee Schoenbeck (@LeeSchoenbeck) October 27, 2021
From Twitter:
Read this. To be clear. I do not support this special session petition. People need to quit throwing these requests around like parade candy.
— Lee Schoenbeck (@LeeSchoenbeck) October 27, 2021
11 thoughts on “Senate President Pro Temp Schoenbeck: Special session requests being thrown like “parade candy””
These same people love our right-to-work state except when it doesn’t fit their positions. You don’t get to pick and choose employee protections. They will just fire people with no reason and there will be nothing our legislature can do about that unless they want to change up the entire employment environment. This sounds like more big government because the anti-vaxxers believe their rights are more important than that of their employers and fellow coworkers.
exactly. a government mandate is a government mandate, whether it requires vaccinations or prohibits employers from requiring them, it’s flip sides of the same coin.
Is this the guy who referred to his fellow legislators as subhuman?
Yes, and the same guy that threw a fit when he wasn’t getting his way during the tax increase debate. The guy that threatened to quit the legislature mid session. He’s kind of a drama queen.
When are South Dakotans going to finally get tired of these extremist legislators who pander to the fringe and horribly misinformed. Vote these extremists out. No to special session for something they already have the freedom to choose. They can choose to get vaccinated, resign, be terminated, choose a new career or start their own business. They are not forced to work for an employer against their will like some Communist country.
We have these misinformed anti-vaxxers who need classes in Civics, History and the different types of governments. Business Law would be another great class for them to take too.
It’s almost like the President of the US just made a mandate so this is a counter mandate.
My mom won’t let me play outside so I called her a Communist because she will not let me do what I want to do.
people who took all the other vaccines are trying to claim a religious objection to this one.
It’s interesting that the vaccine has caused so many people to discover religion. Have they also started going to church?
Medical objections should be restricted to people who can produce a positive antibody test or verification of an allergy to polyethylene glycol.
You delete posts pretty fast. Lesco Brandon.
I v e r m e c t i n works
F r e e d o m