Old Pierre GOP Office building set to be demolished

From Facebook:

The building that housed SDGOP Headquarters (first in the basement, and then later upstairs) for several decades up until a point early in the Rounds Gubernatorial administration is set to be demolished, according to the above post from the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.

As noted, the PFD is set to use the building for training before it becomes just another memory.

3 Replies to “Old Pierre GOP Office building set to be demolished”

  3. "'Extremely' Stable Genius"

    It’s a quantum reality. The GOP has decided to go digital like the Dems with no physical presence. 😉

