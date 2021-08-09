Painting of Noem on horse raises 55k for anti-human trafficking org

@SoDakCampaigns

The auction announced earlier today is over, and the painting of Governor Noem atop her horse has raised an eye-popping $55,000 for Treasured Lives, a group helping victims of human trafficking.

Wow!

6 thoughts on “Painting of Noem on horse raises 55k for anti-human trafficking org”

      1. Those seeking kickbacks from the Biden/Harris administration. Clearly Joe can be bought by the highest bidder as can his druggie/lecherous kid. This is the most corrupt administration since Slick Willy was in office.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.