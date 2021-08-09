The auction announced earlier today is over, and the painting of Governor Noem atop her horse has raised an eye-popping $55,000 for Treasured Lives, a group helping victims of human trafficking.
Wow!
The auction announced earlier today is over, and the painting of Governor Noem atop her horse has raised an eye-popping $55,000 for Treasured Lives, a group helping victims of human trafficking.
Wow!
6 thoughts on “Painting of Noem on horse raises 55k for anti-human trafficking org”
Fabulous!
Awesome cause! Awesome Governor!
Love me some Hot Carl!
Odds lewandoski knows the buyer?
Would you care to discuss hunter biden and who buys his art?
Those seeking kickbacks from the Biden/Harris administration. Clearly Joe can be bought by the highest bidder as can his druggie/lecherous kid. This is the most corrupt administration since Slick Willy was in office.