Are you familiar with Lincoln Day Dinners usually held about this time of year? Well, Democrats have their own version as well:
Jefferson–Jackson Day is the annual fundraising celebration (dinner) held by Democratic Party organizations in the United States.[1] It is named for Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson, which the party calls its founders. During presidential election campaigns, key dinners are important venues for candidates to attend.
It is usually held in February or March around the same time as the Republican Party’s equivalent Lincoln Day, Reagan Day, or Lincoln–Reagan Day dinners.
Which is why it struck me as really odd when I recieved this notice in my e-mail box:
Apparently the founder of the Democrat Party brought baked chicken & caprese skewers to the United States.
Nothing against the author of the Declaration of Independence. But if I’m going to a Republican event in April, I’d stick with a Lincoln Day Dinner theme if it was me.
Update:
Ed Randazzo with the Penn Co GOP was quick to disavow the event and note ..” This Jefferson Birthday event is the brain child of Mark Skogerboe. Mark, who calls himself the Freedom Poet, has spent the last year or so impersonating Abe Lincoln at various events and I guess he’s tired of being Abe. The Jefferson event is not sponsored by the Pennington County Republican Party.”
But, I can’t help but wonder why it was kicked to my e-mail by the Pennington County GOP’s list serv, and the message says “Celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday with Mark as ABE LINCOLN And I can “Pay at the door and RSVP to: [email protected]”
At the very least, it might cause someone to make assumptions.
4 thoughts on “Penn Co. GOP hosting event celebrating the founder of the Democrat Party?”
The “Happy Birthday, Thomas Jefferson” event is NOT the Pennington Co. Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner for 2021. The Pennington Co. Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner will be held on September 11, 2021 at the Rapid City Civic Center.
This Jefferson Birthday event is the brain child of Mark Skogerboe. Mark, who calls himself the Freedom Poet, has spent the last year or so impersonating Abe Lincoln at various events and I guess he’s tired of being Abe. The Jefferson event is not sponsored by the Pennington County Republican Party.
Mark is a long time Republican and a member and frequent volunteer at Republican events in several West River Republican events.
Ed, I’ll certainly take your word for it if I’m in error. But if it’s not sponsored by the Penn Co GOP, why is the RSVP to “[email protected]?”
You have to admit, it could cause people to jump to conclusions.
Pat, your read on this is totally understandable and the use of the Pennington Co. GOP email for RSVPs was made by the Chairman as an accommodation to Mr. Skogerboe which, in my view, was unwise.
BTW. Abe’s flyer RSVP email address is incorrect.
Might they just be mocking the libbies, and eating of the foods? I think it is a great idea.