Pennington County Dems triggered by Thune statement opposing abortion measure.

When Virginia Democrats introduced a bill that would legalize abortion up to the point where a child would be delivered..
A bill that would have removed restrictions on late-term abortions in Virginia has led to a conservative outcry.
The Democrat who sponsored the measure said it would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy up until the point of childbirth in certain cases.
Critics said the bill, which failed on Monday to be voted out of subcommittee, would have allowed infanticide.
In response, South Dakota’s US Senator John Thune made a statement opposing the proposed infanticide measure. Unbelievably… or maybe predictably.. the looney left in Pennington County became ‘triggered,’ and felt they needed to defend what many view as one of the most outrageous abortion measures ever proposed:
I guess, according to @SenJohnThune, women’s lives are not human lives. https://t.co/5PeBXsspNS
— Pennington Co Dems (@PenningtonDems) February 1, 2019
Wow.
Billie Sutton has an opportunity here to show how pro life he is by speaking out. Crickets.