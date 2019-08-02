Randazzo gone from Family Heritage Alliance… and lands at Kristi for Governor campaign.

Back in May (5/11/19), there was a rather unceremonious note at the end of a Mothers Day e-mail from the South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance about a staff change:

Ed Randazzo, who had been with the group since about 2015 and took over as the organization’s political director and lobbyist for the group in May of 2017 at the time they had parted ways with long-time figurehead Dale Bartscher, was officially out from the group.

(Dale Bartscher, of course, after working with the Jackley for Governor campaign, ended up assuming the role of Executive Director at South Dakota Right to Life.)

After being ousted from the group, coming just this morning, there was a brand-new Randazzo-related blurb at the end of the latest e-mail from the Family Heritage Alliance. And maybe it’s just me, but it seemed decidedly more friendly and congratulatory and included his picture and everything:

I’ll bet they wish him well, considering what he’s now going to be doing!

Seriously, it’s a good move both for Ed, and for Governor Noem.

Ed has held a series of high profile positions in the Pennington County Republican Organization. And while he may have hung around with Gordon Howie for a while, in recent years he seems to have come around to the undeniable truth that the GOP is built by addition, not subtraction.

The Noem campaign reaps the benefit from having someone with long-time Pennington County GOP organizational & volunteering experience in place with the campaign in Rapid City, after the hot mess for Republicans that the county turned out to be in the last election.

Congratulations to Ed in his new role with the campaign!