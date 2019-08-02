Randazzo gone from Family Heritage Alliance… and lands at Kristi for Governor campaign.

Back in May (5/11/19), there was a rather unceremonious note at the end of a Mothers Day e-mail from the South Dakota Family Heritage Alliance about a staff change:
Ed Randazzo, who had been with the group since about 2015 and took over as the organization’s political director and lobbyist for the group in May of 2017 at the time they had parted ways with long-time figurehead Dale Bartscher, was officially out from the group.
(Dale Bartscher, of course, after working with the Jackley for Governor campaign, ended up assuming the role of Executive Director at South Dakota Right to Life.)
After being ousted from the group, coming just this morning, there was a brand-new Randazzo-related blurb at the end of the latest e-mail from the Family Heritage Alliance. And maybe it’s just me, but it seemed decidedly more friendly and congratulatory and included his picture and everything:
I’ll bet they wish him well, considering what he’s now going to be doing!
Seriously, it’s a good move both for Ed, and for Governor Noem.
Ed has held a series of high profile positions in the Pennington County Republican Organization. And while he may have hung around with Gordon Howie for a while, in recent years he seems to have come around to the undeniable truth that the GOP is built by addition, not subtraction.
The Noem campaign reaps the benefit from having someone with long-time Pennington County GOP organizational & volunteering experience in place with the campaign in Rapid City, after the hot mess for Republicans that the county turned out to be in the last election.
Congratulations to Ed in his new role with the campaign!
Norman taking the big chair now? Well deserved.
Ed is a good guy.
Congrats Ed!
I am sure Ed is a good guy, but I am still confused why he blocked me. Could you post my remarks here Ed. Thanks.
Probably because you are an agent provocateur for the democrats who jumps parties, tries to stir up trouble, gives bad advice to the GOP and is not someone with whom serious people will associate.
Wrong, I am not an agent provocateur for the democrats that tries to stir up trouble. You are right that I have been registered all parties including being registered Independent. When I vote in primaries their are times I will change my registration because I vote for the candidate, not the party. People don’t need my advice because I hope they can think for themselves. I noticed you didn’t put you name to your comment. Nice going.
this is starting to become clear. Ed was the ringleader behind the vicious undermining of Dale Bartscher last year. Dale helped run Jackley’s campaign. The FHA is a fraction of what it used to be. Sad.
Congratulations Ed! You will serve the governor well!
Thanks Pat for the kind words and thanks to the others as well.
I have worked grassroots on Noem campaigns since 2010 and believe more than ever in her clear-headed, no nonsense, practical leadership. South Dakota is blessed to have Kristi as our Governor and I’m honored to be working for her campaign.
clear-headed ✔
no-nonsense✔
practical leadership ✔
Agree completely. Best of luck in your new role.
may your passage lead onward and upward sir. lead on.
People on the blog complaining about Catholics being hated on but I guess it’s fine for one of their own to hate on Islam.
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2018/04/30/south-dakota’s-family-heritage-alliance-reveals-disturbing-track-record-spreading-anti
Well your first mistake was not understanding that the real hate group there is the Southern Poverty Law Center
Did they make up those things Ed said on facebook? Real Christians don’t spread hate and dividedness.
I fondly remember each day during Session when we exited caucus to begin the day on the House Floor, Ed was seated, alone, at the top of the staircase praying for us as we each walked by. Best wishes, my freind, and please keep praying for us.