Initiated Measure petitions are out this afternoon at the Sioux Empire Fair, but no one is manning the booth to witness signatures.

Here’s one that got my attention this afternoon. I just got a note from a correspondent regarding unattended initiated measure petitions that were out in an unmanned booth at least for a time at the Sioux Empire Fair today:

I was at the Sioux Empire Fair today and I found this booth with a number of petitions left unattended in the booth unmanned.

And, they had the pictures to back up their statement:

I’m told by my correspondent that these photos were taken at about 4:15 today. As in 4:15 Saturday afternoon, which is a pretty busy time for the fair. In fact, the person who sent me the photos noted “I was waiting around to see who was going to show up, but I never saw anyone.” In fact, they also noted that someone from a nearby booth was raiding the candy from the seemingly abandoned booth.

It was as if the petitions were out, and no one was home.

It’s important to understand that initiated measure petition signatures cannot legally be collected on unattended petitions. In fact, under state law the person circulating petitions has to swear that they watched it happen…

I, under oath, state that I circulated the above petition, that each signer personally signed this petition in my presence, that I am not attesting to any signature obtained by any other person, that I am a resident of South Dakota, that I made reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge each person signing the petition is a qualified voter in the county indicated on the signature line, that no state statute regarding petition circulation was knowingly violated, and that either the signer or I added the printed name, the residence address of the signer, the date of signing, and the county of voter registration.

So, how exactly are they able to accomplish attesting to witnessing all the signatures when they’ve left the table unattended, with pens and petitions out for any passers to sign? Especially when that’s a flagrant violation of the rules?

And here’s the kicker – the petitions that are out on the table are because the sponsor – our Democrat socialist friend Cory Heidelberger – wants to eliminate rules on petition circulators, and hide information from voters on the ballot.

It’s kind of damning when someone – who is suing the state to prevent rules on petition signature collection from going into effect – is running an operation that doesn’t appear to be following the rules on petition signature collection.