Why we need legislation to register petition circulators – Yes or No to handing your address off to a criminal on a street corner?

“Would you sign this petition?” It’s kind of an innocuous question that many people will be asked this summer on street corners and at county fairs.

But if you think about it, if you were on midway of a fair, and one of the transient ride operators walked up to you and your child, looked you up and down while you stood there with your child, and asked you for your home address, would you give it to them?

Most of us would decline. And then notify security. But that’s exactly what some people want South Dakotans to do with petition carriers.

The subject of laws being passed regarding petition circulation is a timely one (especially given that current laws appear to be ignored). This morning in the dead tree edition of the Argus Leader, the bastion of liberalism that is our state’s largest paper, is screaming that petition laws are sacrosanct, and need to be left alone. But doesn’t our legislature have a responsibility to address serious public safety problems that are identified?

Why is the Argus Leader complaining that there’s a new law requiring people to register – with legitimate information – that they are legitimately circulating a ballot measure, and are compliant with state laws on who can circulate, and not criminals trolling for your address.

In 2012, legislators took first steps at fixing the issue that had come up, when a sex offender had been collecting petition signatures in the Rapid City area, and constituents demanded that someone do something about it: