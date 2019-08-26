Rapid City Journal scolds Sen. DiSanto for encouraging conspiracy theories in child disappearance.

State Representative Lynne DiSanto is in the news again over the Serenity Dennard disappearance. This time, it was on the editorial pages as the Rapid City Journal scolded the State Senator for the conspiracy theories she’s fostering in the child’s disappearance:

Meanwhile, a Facebook page called “Lynne Seeks Truth,” created and maintained by state Sen. Lynne DiSanto, R-Box Elder, has featured a lot of uninformed speculation critical of sheriff’s department efforts. Some commenters have even alleged official collusion in Dennard’s disappearance.

On Aug. 3, for example, a commenter wrote: “They seem to have every excuse imaginable as to why they are unable to look for Serenity, first its too cold, then too hot, then the terrain and tall grass now it’s the rally/bikers, LE [law enforcement] in that area is a complete joke!”

Nobody should question DiSanto’s well-meaning intent in setting up her page. Nobody should doubt her sincerity in wanting to help find Dennard. But it seems unlikely that fostering groundless speculation and conspiracy theories can serve any purpose other than to distract from serious efforts to solve this mystery. If Dennard is ever found, it will result because trained and qualified personnel with access to varied resources did their jobs. It won’t be because of a legislator’s amateur blog or because uninformed people posted critical comments.