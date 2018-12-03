Ravnsborg plans on following through with promise to end presumptive probation

South Dakota’s new Attorney General is in the media to talk about following through on his plans to end presumptive probation in the state and give Judges back discretion when it comes to dealing with scofflaws:
South Dakota’s incoming attorney general plans to follow through on his tough-on-crime campaign plan to reverse the state’s presumptive-probation policy for some lower-level felonies, a measure credited with helping avert expensive prison-population growth but criticized by some for tying judges’ hands.
Attorney General-elect Jason Ravnsborg told The Associated Press recently that ending presumptive probation would be the cornerstone of his legislative agenda for the upcoming session, saying the move would give the courts more flexibility. But critics argue it would open the floodgates to imprisoning significantly more people after South Dakota in 2013 passed a Republican-led justice-system overhaul to tackle prison overcrowding, cut costs and expand drug-addiction treatment options.
and…
House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a Republican from Platte, said recently that he supports ending the policy.
“I think it would be a good thing to get rid of,” he said.
This was a big reason why County Sheriffs liked what Ravnsborg had to say, and supported him in the election. While it may have averted prison growth, there was the impression that it just dumped the problem on lower levels of government (as schools will tell you that Juvenile Justice reform did for them).
Jason said nothing about this issue until the States Attorney from Deadwood used it his entire campaign. Maybe Fitz helped him out. Good for him.
I call Bullsh*t.
It was the other way around. Ravnsborg was talking about this issue and others and other people picked up on it.
I agree completely with Dave…talk about revisionist history…for all Fitz and Seiler’s claimed experience Jason was the one with ideas and long before any events in Deadwood. Heck that was a year into the race…
Keep up the good work Jason! They will keep lying about you and keep smiling and kicking their butts!
Marty should have done this. This will win Ravnsborg support from hold out SA’s.
Dave R:
Incorrect. Jason did not have the knowledge being a volunteer prosecutor. I was actually complimenting Jason. He did learn something during the campaign.
I think Dave R. is correct but (frankly) I don’t care. It’s a good idea. If it originated with Jason, great. If it originated with some sheriff or some states attorney, then I applaud Jason for having the wisdom to evaluate and adopt others’ smart ideas. A huge failing of egomaniac ‘leaders’ is their habitual rejection of good plans just because someone else dreamt em up.
Jason I believe said went and actually talked to Sheriffs and States attorneys across the state and built his platform from all those talks….novel idea actually talking to people and finding out what they wanted…..
Exactly. A great leader exhibits humility; he listens; he gathers up ideas from men and women in the arena, from those who labor daily in the field. No man walking this earth is smart enough to generate all the answers by himself. How can we fix Washington? Ask the states. How can we upgrade the state? Ask the counties. How can we improve counties? Ask the citizens.
Is this part of Daugaard’s legacy?
I’m assuming our financial situation as a state is his biggest accomplishment but will Kristi undo much of his other priorities.
Ravnsborg is the AG elect, it sure appears to me that he is bringing some great ideas and talent to the show. Presumptive probation was a sell-out. I don’t remember Fitz getting worked up about it when it passed, guess hind-sight is 20/20. Get behind him and help him get it done, you know it is the right move.
I agree…presumptive probation needs to end..I never heard any other candidate saying it.
You guys think it’s a good idea to spend $50k/year to lock up a drug user?
I don’t. It’s a massive folly.
Are you out of touch…that is not what this is about at all….
No treatment + no deterrence= rampant drug problem
Sounds great ! It’s one of the reasons I and a handful of other legislators voted against the Governor’s “Judicial Reform” bill several years ago.