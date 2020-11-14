2021-2022 HOUSE MAJORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED
PIERRE – The newly-elected House Republicans met in caucus November 14, 2020, to elect majority leadership positions and nominate candidates for the positions of Speaker of the House and Speaker Pro Tempore for the 2021-2022 Legislative term.
House Republicans nominated Spencer Gosch for Speaker of the House and Jon Hansen for Speaker Pro Tempore. The following members were elected to majority leadership positions in the House:
Majority Leader: Kent Peterson
Assistant Majority Leader: Chris Johnson
Majority Whip: Kirk Chaffee
Majority Whip: Tim Goodwin
Majority Whip: Kevin Jensen
Majority Whip: Rebecca Reimer
Majority Whip: Marli Wiese
Legislator profiles can be viewed on the LRC website. Information is updated as it is received. A downloadable list is also available from the Legislators tab on the website.
-30-
7 thoughts on “Release: 2021-2022 HOUSE MAJORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED”
These choices are great for the state. Congratulations to all our new legislative leaders. There’s a great mix of experience and newcomers to the team that will serve us well.
Godspeed !!!
Gross
Interesting mix. Doesn’t look like any “slate” won.
This group definitely means the House will have a different relationship with the Governor than the last 2 year
Much more balanced than the Senate. It will be interesting to see how the committee leadership pans out.
Interesting and telling that Chris Johnson and Goodwin didn’t sign on the postcard against Castleberry despite heavy lobbying. Not true believers I guess.
i have not observed rep johnson cavorting with the real republicans.
Rep. Johnson has not yet decided to become insaner than most.