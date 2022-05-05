Release: Jessica Bahmuller Running for District 19 House

Jessica Bahmuller Running for District 19 House

Alexandria, SD — Jessica Bahmuller, finance director for Alexandria, is running in the Republican primary for the opportunity to represent District 19 in the South Dakota House.

“Growing up in rural South Dakota and being involved in 4-H and FFA, I realized the importance of community service and working hard for the values in which you believe. I’ve been a strong Conservative, active in the Republican Party my entire life. I know the values of small government and want to preserve our South Dakota way of life for our kids. With ten years of experience working in local government for my neighbors in Alexandria, I’m ready to put my small town values to work in Pierre for District 19.”

Bahmuller graduated from SDSU with a degree in business. In addition to her work for the city of Alexandria, Bahmuller works part-time for her family’s business. She served on the SD Wildlife Expo board, is an avid hunter, a member of the NRA, and is active in other community organizations.

Bahmuller is a fiscal conservative and supports keeping the government small and accountable with more local control. She is pro-life and pro-family and supports the 2nd Amendment.

Bahmuller and her husband Aaron, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, have three children, Brayden, Lily, and Archer, active in the Hanson School District.

Contact Bahmuller on her website: www.bahmuller4sd.com and on Facebook at /bahmuller4sd