Watertown Chamber hosts candidate forum. And some help noting who you wouldn’t want caring for your pets.

Great forum tonight by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce with the District 4 House and District 5 State Senate Republican candidates:

There were some good comments from candidates. And some not so good. District 4’s Adam Grimm came out in opposition to corn being used for ethanol. And he certainly grabbed my attention when he declared “getting Government out of education is a plus.” Well.. I’m not sure who is supposed to run local schools then?

In the District 5 Senate race, I’m not sure Lee Schoenbeck’s opponent generates enough mental power to ambulate. I think the moderator spent more time picking apart some of the dumb things he said than Lee Schoenbeck had to address. That, and Colin Paulsen slammed the Governor talking about Marijuana getting more votes than she did. Not sure that’s going to earn him any points in Watertown.

Line of the night did come from the Senator, when he declared: “If leaders don’t speak out, you get people like this Pischke from Dell Rapids and Frye Mueller from out in the Hills.. you get people you wouldn’t want taking care of your dog.”

Ouch.