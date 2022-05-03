Thune: Senate Will Vote Today to Overturn Biden’s Toddler Mask Mandate

“Everybody’s going to have an opportunity to go on the record on whether or not toddlers, toddlers under the age of five, even when they’re outside on the playground, ought to be required to wear masks.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today announced at a press conference that the Senate will vote today on his resolution to repeal the Biden administration’s toddler mask mandate.

Thune’s remarks below:

“Last week, the president of the United States made a fairly revealing comment when he said that children are not their parents’ children when they’re in the classroom.

“And it’s revealing in a lot of ways, because I think it emphasizes the Democrats’ view when it comes to kids and the teachers’ unions use when it comes to our kids.

“And I think that was probably put on full display when the administration adopted a rule that requires toddlers to wear masks if they are in a Head Start facility, even if they are outside on the playground.

“It was a very sweeping rule, and it’s one that I think is completely inconsistent with what we understand to be the role of parents when it comes to making decisions that are in the best interest of their kids.

“So we’re gonna vote today on a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval that would disapprove of this rule.

“Everybody’s going to have an opportunity to go on the record on whether or not toddlers, toddlers under the age of five, even when they’re outside on the playground, ought to be required to wear masks.

“And I would point out that even the World Health Organization has concluded that toddlers shouldn’t have to wear masks, that that’s not necessary, and that there isn’t a public health or safety benefit associated with that.

“We think this is a great example of government overreach, of government putting themselves in the role that should be reserved for parents making decisions that are in the best interest of their children.

“So that vote is going to happen later today, and I certainly hope that we not only have every Republican, which I believe we will, but that will have some wise Democrats who want to make sure that our parents are in charge of their children and not the government.”

###