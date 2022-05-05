Kolbeck – Kull – Schoenbeck invite the public for Coffee & Conversation this Saturday in Brandon. May 4, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From my mailbox: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Kolbeck – Kull – Schoenbeck invite the public for Coffee & Conversation this Saturday in Brandon.”
So, what you’re saying is .. effectively .. let’s go to Brandon?