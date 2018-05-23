Release – NEW AD: Noem Kids Explain 4 Pillars of Protection

NEW AD: Noem Kids Explain 4 Pillars of Protection

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem launched a new television ad, which features her children discussing Noem’s Four Pillars of Protection. Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker remind viewers that Noem has committed to protecting South Dakotans from tax increases, government growth, federal intrusion, and government secrecy.

Link to YouTube

“My mom, Kristi Noem, asked us to tell you a little about her plan for South Dakota,” says Kennedy.

“She calls it the Four Pillars of Protection,” explains Kassidy.

Kassidy and Kennedy continue by explaining the Four Pillars: “Keeping taxes low. Controlling spending. Limiting government intrusion. And making the government open and honest.”

You can view Noem’s complete plan at kristiforgovernor.com

4 PILLARS OF PROTECTION

Protection from Tax Increases. South Dakota is one of just seven states without an income tax – and we need to keep it that way. As governor, I pledge to veto efforts to increase taxes, and I’ve put that commitment in writing when I signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge.

Protection from Government Growth. Under my administration, there would be no new boards, no new commissions, and no new blue ribbon task forces. Instead, we would look to scrub each agency, refocusing and streamlining existing departments while cutting red tape.

Protection from Federal Intrusion. When the Army Corps attempted to charge South Dakota for use of our own water from the Missouri River, I successfully fought back as the state’s lone member of the House. When the federal government came after the Hot Springs VA, I advocated for South Dakota veterans. And when the Second Amendment was attacked, I stood up for our constitutional rights. As governor, I would do the same, working with the congressional delegation and leveraging my own relationships with federal leadership to protect our rights and way of life as South Dakotans.

Protection from Government Secrecy. Voters have repeatedly supported government integrity measures at the ballot box. I hear you. As governor, I will build on the recent momentum, working to throw open the doors, not only of the state capital, but also encouraging county commission offices and school boards to give you unprecedented access to the government decision-making process at all levels.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...