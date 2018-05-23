Release: Jackley Releases New Statewide TV Ad: “Vision”

Jackley Releases New Statewide TV Ad: “Vision”

PIERRE, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley released a new statewide TV ad today that outlines his vision for the future of South Dakota.

“Working together, we can leave our children a South Dakota where anything is possible,” Jackley said. “Our campaign by and for South Dakota has always been about strengthening the economy, creating new opportunities for our kids, and protecting our way of life. As we enter the final days of this race, our team is excited to share that positive message with conservatives all over the state.”

The ad is being launched after the Jackley for Governor campaign announced that Jackley outraised Congresswoman Kristi Noem by over $163,000 since she announced her candidacy in November 2016.

“We’ve broken record after record in this campaign, and it’s all thanks to the hard work of our supporters across South Dakota,” Jackley said.

Watch Jackley’s new ad on youtube here or on facebook here.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...