Release: Sioux Falls City Councilor Marshall Selberg to seek re-election

Sioux Falls, SD: December 9, 2019, Councilor Marshall Selberg has announced his intention to seek reelection to a second term for the Sioux Falls Southwest District.

“Serving this City has been an honor and the learning experience of a lifetime. I look to build on this experience, put it to use, and continue to give Sioux Falls my very best.”

During his first term Selberg has supported numerous economic development efforts such as the city partnership with the USD Discovery District. He has also supported projects like the city’s land contribution for the Veterans Cemetery, and has a track record of exercising a fiscally conservative approach with taxpayer dollars.

Selberg currently serves as the Chair of the Council, and attributes his success in working alongside fellow councilors to being able to find common ground with colleagues to move legislation for the continued progress of Sioux Falls. “I have found that while there are occasions where we may disagree, the key is to not be disagreeable. I do my best to be flexible and negotiate in good faith with progress for Sioux Falls always being priority one.”

Councilor Selberg has also outlined his continued priorities for Sioux Falls. These include:

– Addiction, depression & anxiety are issues that are running rampant. We must use our platform to address and do better to meet the needs of those suffering. This is an issue that knows no particular class or income level, it resides throughout the population. I will be in relentless pursuit of better options and help for all in need. The Triage Center is a wonderful first step,the next step is improving options for citizens to triage to.

– Continued collaboration with the County and State to ensure our government works as efficiently as possible.

– Public Safety in every neighborhood has to be a main focus of local government as our population continues to grow at a record pace.

– Orderly City growth is a focus as we need to meet our infrastructure needs to keep up with rapid growth in an orderly fashion.

– The Homeless issue continues to be a major challenge in our community. We are looking to reshape our approach and bring a fresh outlook and programs to address the deficiencies we face. This is crucial, we must continue to improve and do better in this area.

Selberg also remains active in other community leadership roles, including recently serving as Chair of the Chamber of Commerce Diplomat Committee, on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers/Sisters of the Sioux Empire, and on the Caring Ministries Board for Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Councilor Selberg works at Van Buskirk Companies as a Commercial Real Estate Broker. He and his wife Jolene have two daughters, Rylee & Rachael, who are both attending South Dakota State University.