Release: South Dakota Right to Life PAC endorses Kristi Noem for Governor, Dusty Johnson for Congress, and Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General

SOUTH DAKOTA RIGHT TO LIFE PAC ENDORSES KRISTI NOEM FOR GOVERNOR, DUSTY JOHNSON FOR CONGRESS, AND JASON RAVNSBORG FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL.
Pierre, SD — South Dakota Right to Life PAC is pleased to endorse Kristi Noem for Governor, Dusty Johnson for Congress, and Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General.
“We’re proud to endorse each of these candidates,” Debbie Pease, Vice President of SDRTL, said. “Each have clearly show their commitment to protect the unborn.”
South Dakota Right to Life PAC bases its endorsement decisions upon the candidates’ survey responses; statements; voting records; activities; and, in the race for governor, choice of running mate.
South Dakota Right to Life PAC is proud to endorse Kristi Noem for Governor. Both as a South Dakota legislator and as a US Congresswoman, Noem has been an outstanding leader in the fight to protect innocent human life. Her voting record clearly demonstrates that she is a trusted advocate for unborn children and their mothers. Noem’s choice of Larry Rhoden as her running mate, who also has a proven, pro-life record, further demonstrates her dedication to protecting unborn children.[1] Noem answered South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey with 100% pro-life responses.[2]
“South Dakota needs a pro-life leader in the Governor’s office to ensure greater protections for pregnant mothers and their unborn children, and we think Kristi Noem is that leader,” Pease said.
South Dakota Right to Life PAC is proud to endorse Dusty Johnson for Congress. Johnson is a long-time member of South Dakota Right to Life and has been a reliable, outspoken defender of unborn children in South Dakota. Johnson answered South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey with 100% pro-life responses.
“We think Dusty Johnson will be the pro-life thought leader that Congress needs to promote the sanctity of life and protect citizens from overreaching federal pro-abortion mandates,” Pease said.
South Dakota Right to Life PAC is proud to endorse Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General. Since he first ran for public office, Ravnsborg has never deviated from his solid, pro-life stance. Ravnsborg answered South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey with 100% pro-life responses.[3]
“The South Dakota Attorney General’s office has the sole duty to defend our state when pro-abortion groups wrongfully sue. We need an Attorney General who will reliably provide a vigorous and meaningful defense, and we believe that Jason Ravnsborg will,” Pease said.
South Dakota Right to Life Political Action Committee advocates for those who cannot advocate for themselves in political races across South Dakota. Together we foster a pro-life future for South Dakota, where South Dakotans of all walks of life at every stage of development are valued and dignified for their inhere
[1] Noem’s general election opponent, Billy Sutton, chose a pro-choice candidate for his running mate.
[2] Sutton refused to answer South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey.
[3] Ravnsborg’s general election opponent, Randy Seiler, refused to answer South Dakota Right to Life PAC’s candidate survey.
Sutton refusing to clarify and commit on where he stands about abortion issues, why would that be? Doesn’t he champion being a pro-life Democrat? Oh, wait, has the Planned Parenthood employee held their fundraiser for him yet?
With what the Democrats of today represent: open-borders, dead babies, assisted suicide, more govt control, higher taxes – socialism, no 1A or 2A rights, harassment, forced tolerance… I’m not the least bit surprised Sutton has no idea what to say. Don’t step out of line with the Dems, they’ll eat you alive.
So no response from Sutton…I thought that as surprising also.
Bjorkman did answer the survey from all indications; be nice to see how he did.
Seiler also did not do the survey. I guess this is just like his position of that he will pick and choose which cases to defend also…
Congratulations to all 3 candidates that were endorsed today, keep supporting life!
Hey, Billie, why were you such a chicken? Don’t want to alienate your abortion-loving base? You know Seller has no moral base so his mom-responsiveness was expected.
I wish the Dems no success in November.
Right to life, until you get sick, then you can die in the gutter.
Right to Life is a Republican organization so no surprise there.
Do you know past ratings Sutton has received from SD Right to Life? Don’t go looking around for the facts, they may surprise you?
not responding on this issue, never hurt anyone with voters, by all available evidence. the simple majority of voters have consistently said no to an overt state ban on the abortion procedure at the polls. the battle line is still in each human heart.
Interesting Bjorkman answered it, but the other 2 did not….must have been busy at Planned parenthood fundraisers…