Release: Warrant of Execution for Rodney Berget Issued for the Murder of Correctional Officer Ronald ‘RJ’ Johnson 

Warrant of Execution for Rodney Berget Issued for the Murder of Correctional Officer Ronald ‘RJ’ Johnson
PIERRE, S.D – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the warrant of execution for Rodney Scott Berget has been issued by Second Circuit Court Judge Bradley Zell. Berget is scheduled to be executed between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., during the week of October 28 – November 3, 2018, inclusive, at a specific time and date to be selected by the Warden of the State Penitentiary.
Pursuant to South Dakota law, the Warden will announce to the public the scheduled day and hour within forty-eight hours of the execution. South Dakota law further provides that for the execution, the warden is to request “the presence of the attorney general, the trial judge before whom the conviction was had or the judge’s successor in office, the state’s attorney and sheriff of the county where the crime was committed, representatives of the victims, at least one member of the news media, and a number of reputable adult citizens to be determined by the warden.”
-30-
Each of the last three popes has denounced the death penalty in the strongest terms. Now Pope Francis has gone further, declaring the punishment “inadmissible” as a matter of church doctrine. It’s a welcome advance, and one that hopefully brings closer the day when capital punishment truly becomes a relic of human history.
From now on, the official Catholic catechism will teach that the death penalty is “an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.” Meanwhile, the Vatican said, the church would work “with determination” to eliminate the death penalty wherever it exists.
Here’s to hoping the Governor kicks this bloody can down the road despite the obvious that Marty wants this human being dead by the election, just in case the next Governor is consistently pro life.
If we have a consistent sanctity of life ethic, nothing strips a person of their humanity; not stage of development or degree of dependency, not deformity or disability, and not the degree of depravity. This is about what we do, not what they did.
Let’s hope the recent comments by the Pope on killing criminals gets discussed in the Daugaard home.
Thoughts on separation of church and state? Isn’t this a matter for the state to decide, not the church?
Steve,
I’m surprised by how little kindness you show in your comments towards those you don’t like. You should try preaching love instead of condemnation and anger.
I agree with everything said by Hickey.
My addition is there is no reason for Jackley to push for this at the end of his term except being blood-thirsty and thinking killing someone is somehow a cherry on top of his tenure. If it happens I will remember it and his tenure as an abomination.
This internal desire to kill was the number #1 reason I was hesitant to support him. It is not edifying for his soul.
At his core, it is obvious to me Marty Jackley is no better than an abortionist. I am sick to my stomach right now.
Seriously? This guy killed a guard and asked to be executed. You and Hickey are extremely judgemental when you get too emotionally involved.
Capital punishment intentionally kills a guilty human being.
Abortion/assisted suicide intentionally kills an innocent human being.
There is no contradiction between being pro-life on abortion issues while supporting capitol punishment in certain cases.
1). “This guy . . .asked to be executed.” And that is different from the assisted suicide argument how?
2). “You . . .are extremely judgemental” said the person who has judged it is good to kill another person.
3). “you get too emotionally involved.” Pardon me for being passionate about the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death.
4). “Abortion/assisted suicide intentionally kills an innocent human being.” Only the unborn is innocent.
I sign my name and it can be read by anyone. I will restate my view in a matter of fact way and unemotional way: I do not see a distinction from an abortionist scraping from this world a piece of unwanted flesh and Marty Jackley scraping from this world this much larger piece of unwanted flesh. Innocence or guilt does not transcend the reality all persons are made in the image of God and precious in His eyes. I trust Him to sort this all out in the end and in the meantime I am comfortable incarcerating this person until he is called on God’s time.
This criminal had intent, he attempted to kill RJ and succeeded. RJ’s death was not an accident. Keeping every murderer alive cheapens human life because it belittles murder.
Have you been violently raped, the almighty Troy Jones? My rapist’s life is worth as much as mine? There needs to be justice in this world. Has a family member of yours been violently murdered? You disconnect from me and RJ’s family because we matter nothing to you. RJ’s killer should be brought to justice.
Only God has the right to take human life? What religion are you referring to, since the holiest book of no religion, of which I’m aware, make that claim. You just make up your own truth.
Only the unborn is innocent – not everyone misinterprets God’s word the way you do.