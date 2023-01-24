Draft-dodger. member of Oath-Keeper insurrection group. It looks like State Representative Phil Jensen is adding another superlative, as he adds anti-vaxxer to his repertoire and proposes a constitutional measure to give those actively infected with typhus and polio a constitutional right to hang out in crowded classrooms, and otherwise refuse treatment and confinement:
I’m pretty sure they called the Dark Ages that for a reason, with the active spread of bubonic plague. Which it seems that Representative Jensen is ok with seeking a return to.
It also answers the question of whether Representative Carl Perry will sign on to any bill placed under his nose, or if he actually reads the content of the pieces of paper with squiggly lines on them.
Because Perry also signed onto sponsor this measure to give someone actively infected with ebola the right to snuggle up next to him in church, since this person would have the right to refuse treatment, and can’t be denied going into public accommodations under the proposed amendment.
Seriously. Who comes up with these crackpot proposals?
33 thoughts on “Rep. Phil Jensen proposes anti-vaxxer amendment to override laws providing for measles, polio vaccines, ebola”
The SDGOP, other state GOPs and national are not that far from Jensen’s positions. They let the crazies into the parties where they ransacked and sowed chaos in them.
Then you have Representative JC WhizBang (An old name given to him locally) from Aberdeen that is an example of how far the quality of representation has plummeted. Another legislator that is new from that district being a rabid anti-vaxxer/masker that follows RFK Jr positions on vaccines.
How did they gain any traction within the party and even elected? No opposition party. None!
Also in the news, dangerous conspiracy theorist Phil Jensen claims Tigers in the Jungle and they are dangerous despite fact that entire village currently doesn’t see a tiger.
Lora Hubbel. It has to be.
Someone might have to explain to Silly Phil that the Supreme Court has already ruled on this topic in 1905. They might also have to use a picture book since some of the words might be a little too long for him also.
“Who comes up with these crackpot proposals?”
Republicans.
Flashback to the days when Pat was telling everyone to get the shot because he saw a Sanford chart. Pure genius obviously.
Or I was (and I do) rely on long-accepted principles of science to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Just stop digging Pat, I’m not sure you really
grasp those words you’re using. They duped millions of people, you’re not alone on this.
Got any proof that “millions of people” have been duped?
@sodakcampaigns,
When the shot for the Wuhan flu was being pushed, there wasn’t enough science to make the claims that were being made.
Still waiting for proof to refute the claims that these vaccines are unsafe or have caused an uptick in deaths.
Mental illness personified.
One could make the case this is the new RINO Party with the fringe radical Libertarians and religious nut jobs hijacking a major political party and calling the traditional policy focused, cordial and common sense Republicans RINOs and driving them from the party. Today’s RINO Party among many strange fixations is intent on pursuing it’s own morbid voter reduction program.
Everyone should have the right to their own bodies and the bodies of their children. It is called freedom and rights. My mother always asked me, “if everyone else jumped off a cliff, would you?” Common sense tells you to use your brain to assess choices. Common sense told me not to allow an experimental injection until it is proven safe. Now we see huge increases in deaths among young people. We have more vaccinated people dying of Covid than unvaccinated. Polio vaccinations, for example, were proven effective to eradicate polio with few side effects. People with a brain will get vaccinated for polio but skip the Covid jab. But it needs to be a choice made by the individual or parent of a child. Not a government forcing you. We need to yell freedom at the top of our lungs or the government will be controlling every aspect of our lives.
The measure says nothing about COVID. It goes after all vaccinations and procedures. It literally gives the ability of someone with cholera or ebola free rein to not receive treatment, and to spread it at will. It’s completely nuts.
Got any peer-reviewed evidence to substantiate your claims of huge increases in deaths among young people being attributed to COVID vaccines?
It breaks my heart with all the name calling. We may not always see eye to eye on things, but we all love this State and our familes. Weather this bill passes or not, I do believe people still have the right to their medical decisions. That is still our freedom’s as an American. If a bill is presented and it would help South Dakotans keep our freedom of choice, we need to keep an open mind. If there is something on the books already, then that is great. Nobody in this state is making, the people, take things we don’t want at this time, but the
WHO and the WEF, would love to see everyone and every country do things they want. Those organizations feel they know what is best. This country was founded on each person being free and making their own decission for themselves and their families.
I feel people in this state do agree on one thing. We are Americans and we want what is best for this state.
Vaccinations for Measles, Polio and others Freedom for me but not for thee? War on Public Health. Great Strategy!
The more antivaxxers the less antivaxxers.
C’mon, Lisa… Dontcha know? Name-calling is the pinnacle of political discourse these days. And civility? Why that’s almost as antiquated as thoughtful consideration.
There is a sound libertarian argument to be made that vaccinations can be required not out of common good, but rather to prevent unjust harm to others. I know I get irritated by people who dont acknowledge this while still claiming moral superiority.
Pushing ever closer to jungle primaries and ending party nominations for certain offices.
The anti vaccination crusade is as close to crazy as anything I’ve seen come up in the past 50 years. The proponents are not advocating personal freedom. They are pro-virus, pro bacteria, pro disease, pro death, pro the destruction of society based on the common good and the survival of our species. Revisit your high school Biology text book.
High School Biology Book? More than likely an Anti-Vax Pro-conspiracy off the wall fringe home school text book.
Government SHALL NOT mandate that a “FREE AMERICAN” has to do anything, period.
Any Mandate imposed on a Free People of which the Constitution protects, is Unconstitutional.
Government SHALL NOT MANDATE:
a) a specific wage,
b) vaccines
c) you must buy insurance (auto, health, life, commercial, etc)
Get Government out of our “Private Lives” period.
Those who supported Contract Tracing, Masks, Vaccines, whatever it may be, were heavily Un-Constitutional Supporters.
Jacobson v. Massachusetts would beg to differ, as it affirmed that states have the authority to mandate vaccines for public safety. The court has also used Jacobson in at least 6 subsequent decisions confirming that the states do have some policing authority.
And for a little historical fun fact, Washington himself mandated smallpox inoculation within the Continental Army, with those refusing being sent to quarantine with other like minded individuals. Unsurprisingly, many of those who refused inoculation died from smallpox during their quarantine.
This cant be right. You didnt randomly capitalize words and mention “the people” as if that means everyone agrees with you.
Mike you may be on to something. Have you been on Mr. Dale’s Bloggings Show with his side kick Lar?