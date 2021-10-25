Representative Tom Pischke continues to complain about redistricting, claiming others are out to get him

He was complaining on facebook last night that the Senate redistricters were drawing a plan he didn’t like, and now he’s in the Argus Leader complaining about the map that the State Senate has designed might cause him to have an election.

State Representative Tom Pischke just doesn’t seem to be starting this week on a positive note:

“I do feel the Senate map is targeting me and other conservatives,” said Rep. Tom Pischke, the District 25 Republican from Dell Rapids who’s among several House members to speak out against the “Blackbird” proposal, the formal name for the redistricting map being carried by Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, and endorsed by Senate members on the redistricting committee. and.. And some House members wonder if that’s all a recipe to rid the Legislature of a few social conservatives while protecting moderates. and.. The source of the controversy around the Blackbird proposal, he (Schoenbeck) said, stems from how “gerrymandered” the current legislative districts are. Fixing that with a new map will compact districts, and more straight lines will unavoidably cause some heartburn among incumbents. “Nobody owns a district,” Schoenbeck said. “The process is way more important than any one of us.”

Read it all here.

Tom should turn that frown upside down.

Voters don’t like a grumpy candidate, and he might have to be hitting some doors before this is all over.