South Dakota Republican Party National Committeeman Ried Holien noted it over the weekend, and today made his official announcement for running for Mayor of Watertown.
You can check out the campaign’s Facebook page here. The election is June 15th.
4 thoughts on “Republican National Committeeman Ried Holien announced candidacy today for Mayor of Watertown”
The guy has three great attributes. Watertown is lucky to have such a talent.
Great mind
Great heart
Great management skill
Ried Holien will be a great mayor.
Ried Holien will be a great mayor
Already sent a check