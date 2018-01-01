Republican Spencer Wrightsman of Brandon announces candidacy for D10 Senate, others starting to pop up..

Republican Spencer Wrightsman of Brandon used his New Years’ Eve to announce his candidacy for the State Senate seat currently held by Republican State Senator Jenna Haggar:

For new candidates, Wrightsman joins Republican Carl Perry of Aberdeen who announced right before the weekend that he’s going to be a candidate for the District 3 House seat being vacated by State Representative Dan Kaiser:

We should start to see several more announcements coming in short order… If you’re a Republican candidate planning on giving it a run, click here & drop me a note.

