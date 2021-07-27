Revolving door for Board Regents Executive Directors has apparently been come with a high price tag.

KELOland has a story this afternoon that there has been a high price tag for the South Dakota Board of Regents buying out their 2 previous Executive Directors’ contracts:

Rush, whose departure was announced in April 2018, received six months of severance pay totaling $168,037. His last annual contract was for $378,815 and was to run through June 21, 2018. He returned to Idaho. Beran, whose departure was announced in March 2020, received six months of severance totaling $169,125. His last annual contract was for $338,250 and was to run through June 21, 2020. He returned to Arkansas.

Read the entire story here.

Over the years, due to their autonomy, the Board of Regents have earned the regental system a nickname that they are the “4th branch of government.” Yet, it is said that South Dakota has one of the highest costs for education in the region, it seems at times that the universities are liberal social engineering laboratories run amok, and we hear of things like this.

There have been overtures by the Legislature and the Governor to improve the situation… but should there be more drastic steps? Should the Regental system go to a single university system and/or be put under the Department of Ed?

What are your thoughts?