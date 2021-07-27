At Thune’s Request, Senate Judiciary Committee to Hold Hearing to Examine Beef Market Manipulation Tomorrow

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today applauded the Senate Judiciary Committee for holding a hearing to examine possible improper and anti-competitive activity in the highly concentrated meatpacking industry. In May, Thune sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durban (D-Ill.) requesting this hearing. Tomorrow’s hearing will feature testimony from representatives from two of the big four meatpacking companies as well as food and agriculture industry leaders.

“With cattle producer profit margins down and prices at the meat counter up, producers and consumers in South Dakota deserve answers,” said Thune.“Building off of the testimony we recently heard at the Senate Ag Committee, I hope tomorrow’s hearing helps get to the bottom of exactly what is going on in this market. One of my top priorities is supporting cattle producers and making sure they have fair and transparent markets for the commodities they produce.”

Details for tomorrow’s hearing below.

Title: Beefing up Competition: Examining America’s Food Supply Chain

Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM

