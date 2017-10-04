Rounds: Fairer, Lower, Simpler Tax Code Will Unleash the Full Potential of the American Economy

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today delivered remarks on the Senate floor calling for a simpler, lower, fairer tax code that will improve our economy, create new jobs and increase wages for the American people.

“It is our intention to deliver policies that will jolt our economy, allow hard-working families to keep more of their paychecks and provide financial opportunities to lower and middle-class families,” said Rounds on the Senate floor. “I am encouraged by the ongoing discussions and progress being made to alleviate the tax burden on American businesses and hardworking families, and I will continue to work with anyone serious about lowering taxes and reforming the code to provide a much-needed jolt to our sluggish economy.”

Facebook Twitter