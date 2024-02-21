Rounds Seeking Summer 2024 Internship Applications

Applications Due by April 1

PIERRE – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the summer. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Summer internships typically run from May to August, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.

“Our internship program is an incredible opportunity for students to experience a deeper understanding of the political process,” said Rounds. “Interns are crucial to our office operations both in South Dakota and in D.C. The program is open to students from all areas of discipline, not just political science. I encourage interested college students to apply for the upcoming summer internship.”

Intern duties include researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, handling constituent correspondence and providing support in all areas of the office to Rounds and his staff. Internships can also be tailored to an intern’s specific interest areas when possible.

Interested students can apply at https://www.rounds.senate.gov/internships. The application deadline is April 1, 2024. For more information, please call Rebecca Herman at (605) 336-0486.

