Shad Olson pleads “Not Guilty” to felony charge of Domestic Abuse/Aggravated Assault by Strangulation today in court.

According to court records, former Rapid City News personality and podcaster Shad Olson pled “Not guilty” today to 2 misdemeanor assault charges and a third-degree felony charge of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault by Strangulation. According to the South Dakota codified law that Olson is charged with:

22-18-1.1. Aggravated assault–Felony. Any person who: (8) Attempts to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck, or by blocking the nose and mouth; is guilty of aggravated assault. Aggravated assault is a Class 3 felony.

Read that here.

According to South Dakota law, a class 3 felony is punishable by an up to fifteen year imprisonment in a state correctional facility and a fine of thirty thousand dollars.

Meade County jail records indicate that Olson has remained in jail since his arrest on or about February 4th, and indicate that he has not posted bond as of this writing. Having requested court appointed counsel, commonly done due to one’s financial situation, it’s entirely possible that Olson may remain confined until his next hearing (a motions hearing), currently scheduled to be held on March 27 at 1:15 PM.