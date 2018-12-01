Rounds Statement on Passing of President George H. W. Bush

PIERRE—Earlier today, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the passing of President George H. W. Bush:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of President George H.W. Bush. From his time as a young naval aviator who fought in World War II to serving as the 41st President of the United States during the post-Cold War era, President Bush dedicated his life to our country. He will be forever remembered for his strong faith, his love of family and his love of country. Jean and I are keeping the entire Bush family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

###

