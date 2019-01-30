SB47 Constitutional Carry Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk Posted on January 30, 2019 by Pat Powers — 48 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Passing the House 47-23 yesterday, the Constitutional Carry Bill has moved out of both chambers of the legislature, and is now headed to the desk of Governor Kristi Noem for disposition. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
What could possibly go wrong?
Good thing there’s no starving children in South Dakota so we can focus on more important issues.
If there are starving children in SD it’s because of corruption rather than lack of resources. With food stamps, WIC, school meal programs, and private charity food banks, there is no excuse for a child to go unfed. No new government programs are needed.
…and yet, here we are. 1 in 5 kids in SD are food insecure. 40% of kids in SD qualify for free or reduced school lunch. A single mom working a low wage job is forced to make decisions – fix the car to get to work, buy doritos, pay the heating bill… but you got yours, so F everyone else, right? Making sure you can secretly tote your permitless pea shooter is more important than kids who don’t eat.
Ike,
You are the perfect reason why it is hard to have rational conversation in this country. First, change the subject, overstate the case (starvation) and then when confronted with a factual dispute of your overstated assertion, you change the subject (food insecure), virtue signal yourself and demonize the person whose offense was to call you on your hyperbole.
There are very good rationale for not having permit less carry but too many don’t have the intellectual heft anymore to articulate it. Their only recourse is denigrate and virtue signal.
My virtue signalling = your smug authoritarian posturing.
This is a stupid piece of legislation. There is ZERO rationale for any old yutz being able to stuff a 9mm down their pants without having to have passed even a cursory background check. The only people wanting this bullshit are Trumpian mouth breathers dreaming of gunning down imaginary hordes of brown people busting down Great Aunt Martha’s nursing home door and having their heroic deeds memorialized on the front page of The Freeman Courier.
So sure. Toss out your lazy pejoratives and feel safe in the knowledge even a kook like me might be packin’. Thoughts and prayers!
Ike,
It might be bad legislation. I, in fact, am inclined to find the arguments of law enforcement more convincing (but not decidedly so) making me open to additional rationales on both sides.
You just don’t seem to be able to articulate anything rational so you go on a temper tantrum.
Troy,
Well said. Ike needs to go back to his safe space. It annoys me how these pseudo-intellectuals continuously preach their leftist garbage. Again, their boy always said “elections have consequences”…..yes they do !
I’m no intellectual, pseudo- or otherwise. I’m just a South Dakotan who doesn’t think more hidden guns is a solution to anything except maybe helping a few morons sterilize themselves through accidental discharge.
you already don’t know who’s conceal carrying so what will the difference be when the law comes into effect?
Again, without any data, we have to rely on assumptions. I assume that permitless concealed carry will result in more people doing just that – more armed people in a chaotic situation does not make me feel safer.
Buy Doritos! No. Food stamps should be for milk, bread, healthy foods only. No problem with that, but huge problem with me paying for junk good, pop, etc. I agree that there should not be a reason for kids going hungry with all the help available already.
Corruption? In the SD GOP? Nahhhh.
Done deal.
Can we increase food stamp funding and anti-obesity funding in the same bill?
The “hunger crisis” and “food insecurity” is a complete myth. God knows liberals want to control the sources of food as well so, why not keep perpetuating them
Sounds like someone needs to spend an evening serving at The Banquet or helping distribute with Feeding South Dakota, or packing items for the Backpack Project. I guess it’s easy to ignore poverty when your size 46 sans-a-belt slacks feel a little snug now that you’ve got your twin Rugers jammed against your spare tire.
I’ve been to the banquet slick… I think they are handing out a lot of 46+ waistsize pants there too, but they aren’t mine. Not to say that some kids are neglected, but that is a different issue than lack of availability of food.
Link me to the last news article of a South Dakota who has died of starvation… May be a long search cuz it doesn’t exist.
Ike- Aren’t there other blog sites for liberals to make things up at?
I didn’t say anything about dying – you did, mr. maker-upper. Sorry your little echo chamber isn’t working like you wanted today.
Rather than getting into a glock measuring contest with your neighbor when you drop trou whizzing at the back fence, perhaps you should learn a bit more about hunger and its consequences. Hungry kids get more sick more often, miss more school, have more behavioral problems, impaired brain development, and counter-intuitively, are more susceptible to obesity (from over-eating when food is available paired with the fact that foods higher in fats and sugars tend to be cheaper than healthier choices).
I guess we’re now in a better position to just shoot the poor, though.
You brought up hunger…starvation is the natural consequence of hunger. Excuse me for not believing all of your stories about starving masses due to lack of government feeding programs.
Maybe you should consider moving to a place where the government promises to feed everyone and there is no horrible permit-less concealed carry…. perhaps Venezuela would trip your trigger? North Korea?
None of the parade of horrible that you mentioned have happened in any of the other states with similar laws… I’m sure that North Dakota still has the same starving masses that you want to feed.
I think I’ll spend my evening smoking a nice cigar and watching obese people who are simply bad at life waddle their way in to the banquet for their evening feeding. I guess they ate through their food stamps again…
“I think I’ll spend my evening smoking a nice cigar and watching obese people who are simply bad at life waddle their way in to the banquet for their evening feeding. I guess they ate through their food stamps again…”
Good grief. What the hell is wrong with you? I’m pretty sure Jesus just threw up in his mouth a little.
Ike- Grow a pair. It’s the internet.
Nothing I said is less ridiculous than equating the concealed weapons bill with child hunger…
Nobody wants hungry kids, I’m just using ridiculous rhetoric to point out that your initial post is ridiculous and has nothing to do with anything.
If you get bent out of shape by that, maybe you’ll feel better if you win a bong measuring contest with your leftist neighbor while dropping a deuce next to the fence at your commune.
Mmmm… not a pot smoker. Soz, mate. If you really don’t want hungry kids, tell your reps (like I did) to vote no on this garbage and work on stuff that actually matters. BTW: 2/3 of my reps voted against this B.S..
And your reps lost….
No kid lost any food because of this bill. Every premise of yours is pure B.S.
Funny how you want to feed the kids you don’t abort, but then want to make them defenseless as adults, just so long as they depend on the government for everything.
If you want to live in a land of like minded socialist robots like yourself, you should
seriously look into Venezuela or North Korea… I think you’d be happier.
Or, you know, we can just change the system right here, and work towards fewer guns and more meals.
starving: suffering or dying from hunger
I believe your first post alluded to this?
I’ve helped out at The Banquet. That neighorhood would be an excellent place/reason to carry concealed.
Every cop is now going to assume everyone has a gun in their pants and they’ll be even more skittish and jumpy. Serious question, do concealed carriers need to tell cops that they’re strapped?
I certainly do, if I’m stopped by one.
It’s never been an issue with them.
The ghost of Philando Castile begs to differ.
Be responsible, keep your hands visible and always follow a police officer’s instructions, when you inform them you’re carrying a firearm.
“Castile had told Officer Yanez that he had a firearm, to which Yanez replied “Don’t reach for it then”, and Castile said “I’m, I, I was reaching for…”
Minnesota officer acquitted of manslaughter in shooting Philando Castile during traffic stop
Afterward, one of his attorneys, Tom Kelly, said: “We were confident in our client. We felt all along his conduct was justified. However that doesn’t take away from the tragedy of the event.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/06/16/minn-officer-acquitted-philando-castile-shooting/102927488/
If you drive F-350 Super Duty trucks there is no need to carry concealed William!!! LOL
The law does not have in Statute that you must tell a law officer you are carrying concealed. It is just a courtesy. Keep those hands high.
I guess my F-250 just doesn’t cut it, Charlie 😉
If children are going hungry here it is because they have bad parents, not because the citizens are packing heat.
Bad parenting is a very complex problem. Sometimes the parents are simply absent because they are working two jobs. Sometimes they are incapacitated by mental illness or substance abuse. Sometimes they just don’t know what good parenting looks like. Sometimes they are just bad people. Sometimes there’s a combination of problems which result in children not getting the food they need, but none of these problems will be solved by legislation. It’s already been tried, we already have laws prohibiting child neglect and abuse. We already have child protective services and foster homes. We already have public assistance programs. We already have NGOs offering everything from food to mentoring to parenting classes. If our government couldnt address any issues until every child had good parents, absolutely nothing would be accomplished.
Shitcan ‘abstinence only’ sex ed. Free birth control. Fund Planned Parenthood. Fund addiction recovery programs. Grow up and realize that 4 billion years of evolution won’t be subverted by your 2000 year old bullshit religion.
I propose only free abortions, but only for liberals… up to the 40th trimester.
Ike- You’d still be eligible!!
Is that what passes for humor at your house? You should invite Troy over. Best. Party. Ever.
Can I come too? That’s some funny stuff! Not as funny as Ike equating allowing people to exercise a right with denying them subsidized Doritos and abortions, but still pretty funny.
Ike: “Or, you know, we can just change the system right here, and work towards fewer guns and more meals.”
Let’s count the logic fallacies in this statement:
1) False dilemma-
2) Ludic fallacy
3) Moralistic fallacy (or could be ‘pooh pooh’)
4) Appeal to emotion
5) Appeal to motive
6) Red herring.
It takes a skill to encompass so many logic fallacies in so few words. But, before you pat yourself on the back, six fallacies don’t work like double negatives. Just saying.
LOL what an insufferable pedant. You must be fun at parties.
If crafting bills allowing more idiots to shove shootin’ irons down their shorts is your idea of time well-spent, arguing against you from a logical perspective is decidedly a waste of time.
As I said, I’m inclined to your position based on the arguments from law enforcement but they aren’t decisive to me.
Still waiting for you to make an intelligent and logical argument.
BTW: When at parties, I don’t try to have conversations which require depth of thought. I prefer lighter conversation or personal conversation at parties.
Conveniently, South Dakota either doesn’t collect or will not release info about how many shall-issue permits were denied. To make any sort of rational argument, assumptions have to be made: I assume that number is not ‘zero’. Based on that assumption, I would argue that someone who had been denied a permit can now carry a concealed weapon. I fail to see how that can be considered a net increase in the safety of the rest of us.
Stace Nelson’s argument that $10 is too burdensome or that refusal to pay the fee would strip someone of their right to carry a gun has just enough meat on the bone to give me pause – so why not just waive the fee? At least then those morons with violent histories or mental illness have their rights stripped for cause. Meanwhile, tightwad Stace can still fill his pants with whatever semi-automatic freedom dispensers he pleases.
Those that are ineligible to carry a firearm are still prohibited, as they are prohibited under Federal law.
This bill doesn’t change that.
The following classes of people are ineligible to possess, receive, ship, or transport firearms or ammunition:
Those convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment for over one year, except state misdemeanors punishable by two years or less.
Fugitives from justice.
Unlawful users of certain depressant, narcotic, or stimulant drugs.
Those adjudicated as mental defectives or incompetents or those committed to any mental institution.
Illegal aliens.
Citizens who have renounced their citizenship.
Those persons dishonorably discharged from the Armed Forces.
Persons less than 18 years of age for the purchase of a shotgun or rifle.
Persons less than 21 years of age for the purchase of a firearm that is other than a shotgun or rifle.
Persons subject to a court order that restrains such persons from harassing, stalking, or threatening an intimate partner.
Persons convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Persons under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than one year are ineligible to receive, transport, or ship any firearm or ammunition. Under limited conditions, relief from disability may be obtained from the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, or through a pardon, expungement, restoration of rights, or setting aside of a conviction.
So who has been denied a shall-issue permit and why?
Anyone who is ineligible under the federal law, as posted above.
Source?
When at parties, I don’t try to have conversations which require depth of thought. I prefer lighter conversation or personal conversation at parties.
What a coincidence. This is exactly Ike’s approach to public policy debate.
Also explains why I’m more fun to be around.