SD Pols note last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas

The deadliest mass shooting in US History occurred last evening, and it has the attention of our elected leaders as we all pray for peace and sanity in a world that sometimes makes no sense anymore:
There are no words to describe the loss of life in Las Vegas last night. Praying for those grieving today, for Las Vegas, for our world.
— Rep. Kristi Noem (@RepKristiNoem) October 2, 2017
Our hearts go out to the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting last night. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
— Marty Jackley (@martyjackley) October 2, 2017
Praying for victims & families of the horrible shooting in Las Vegas. Thank you to first responders for your bravery. #PrayForLasVegas
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) October 2, 2017
Kimberley and I are praying for and grieving with the Las Vegas community and everyone who was affected by this senseless violence.
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 2, 2017
My prayers are with the victims and their families in Las Vegas. Many acts of heroism from authorities and bystanders alike.
— Dusty for Congress (@DustyforSD) October 2, 2017
The American people don’t want “attention” to this matter. They want solvency.
Oh, and just how much money have Kristi, Marty, Mike, John, and Dusty taken from the NRA over the years anyhow?