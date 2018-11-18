SDDP chair Tornberg ‘Ann-splaining’ that gerrymandering cause of dem losses. Nevermind they aren’t registering voters.

South Dakota Democrat party chair Ann Tornberg is already on another “Ann-splaining” tour to try and claim that the massive Democrat party losses were somehow someone else’s fault, particularly that of Republicans:

So if a Democrat came so close to winning South Dakota’s top statewide office, why did other Democratic statewide candidates lose by such wide margins? Tornberg pointed to “negative” and “volatile” politics.

And…

She also said she thinks gerrymandering is partially to blame for Democrats’ losses.

And…

But there’s more to the equation than district lines. Even before South Dakotans hit the polls, only 29 percent register as Democrats in the first place, according to November state voter registration data. In comparison, 47 percent identify as Republican, and 23 percent as Independent or unaffiliated.

Jeff Barth, a Democratic Minnehaha County Commissioner and prominent member of party said he thinks this is somewhere where the state party has dropped the ball, saying, “There’s been no attempt to register voters.”