SDDP December FEC Report: 36k raised, 39k spent, 38k Cash on hand, 47k outstanding debt.. plus now they have a $25k loan on top of it.

Well, that’s interesting…
2019 dem dec fec by Pat Powers on Scribd
After reworking their financials a month or so ago, South Dakota Democrats had been showing a little rosier picture. But a month later, despite dumping expenses, they’re still spending as much as they’re taking in, if not a little more.. but now they’ve got a loan to pay back.
$61,462.09 raised, which includes a $25,000 loan. So it’s really just $36,462.09 raised. Against $38,910.71 spent. So.. that’s actually a deficit of $2448.62.
They’ve got $63,412.17 cash on hand, including the loan. So, $38,412.17 cash on hand, plus the loan proceeds. Considering they started with $40,942.07 Cash on hand, they’re moving in the wrong direction.
While they’ve got that additional $25,000 of “credit card” on the plus side.. it also adds to their outstanding debt, leaving them $71,863.73 in the hole. Taking that against their actual cash on hand, that leaves them $8451.56 in the red.
And we haven’t even started talking about what the FEC will do to them for all their previous issues.
Spending more than they take in, getting loans without moving ahead, and moving in the wrong direction. Now THAT’S the South Dakota Democrat Party we all know!