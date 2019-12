Watch out for flying binders on Monday!

Because Minnesota Presidential candidate and nominee for least favorite boss of the year Amy Klobuchar is coming to Sioux Falls for a Rally.

Klobuchar is scheduled to be at the home of former US Attorney Brendan Johnson on Mon, Dec 23, from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

It’s kind of a win/win for Brendan. He gets to host a presidential candidate now, and then can host a different candidate after she drops out.

