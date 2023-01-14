SDGOP Central Committee meeting this AM to discuss bylaw proposals, elect chair

The SDGOP Winter central committee meeting is approaching quickly in the coming minutes, and it’s already proving lively.
City police had to pop by after being called by the Sgt at Arms to reinforce getting out of the way by some goofy guy with a camera. A bunch of people who have no voting rights at the meeting are carrying signs in the back hall for Tom Brunner.
A little more lively than some of the GOP meetings I’ve been to, but I suspect things will settle down as we get down to the meat of things.
This needs to be postponed until all counties can elect their new leadership
They’ve had time since November. How long do they need? 6 months? A year?
Enough is enough.
If we want to allow less time for the counties to assemble themselves, we should write that into the laws/bylaws.
Until then, it is appropriate to wait until either the last day legally to have the election, or until all of the elections have occurred.
This kind of etiquette should not just be exercised in more certain times, and leadership that departs from this etiquette when the times get tough are part of the problem.
It’s solid advice.
Agreed…plus some county chairs are purposefully or had weather issues in having county ekections which are allowed till the end of the month
I’m so sick of the literal sedition and rebellion of the loonies.
They bitch and moan about leadership…
However, it’s noteworthy how few times, if at all, any of these folks show-up to help decorate a float, drive a vehicle in a parade, install large signs, host a small event, etc.
In the past, I’ve helped out on a lot of Lawrence County GOP projects.
The chasm between the words of the “rabble-rousers” and their overall level past volunteerism (and taking-on projects that require focused activity) is breathtaking.
I find most of them to be poseurs… they want to wrest power from those who have it, but clearly most have been unwilling to do any heavy lifting.
Further, a common criticism is that leadership is not “conservative enough.”
I can’t speak for the other counties, but I believe Mary Fitzgerald has a CFL rating of 83… the highest for Lawrence County.
This is all about unbridled jealousy, power grabs, and wanting to stir the pot for rebellion’s sake alone.
I loathe it and the folks behind it.
Amen
I’m throwing a flag on this play, Sam.
We don’t have enough information about the people wanting simply to participate and finding themselves in some kind of perverted Rube Goldberg machine that prevents access to inject America first ideas, fairness, and morality into the process. I believe we can do a better job protecting the integrity of our political process and civic systems more easily from incompetence of inexperience than we can from unobserved, unchecked corruption. Changing the rules to protect power is deplorable in any context that denies the opportunity to learn and improve and casts our state in a bad light.
One of the leadership challenges that is not being met, in my opinion, and hasn’t for a very long time, is the opportunity to make mistakes safely and for the new people to learn. We have sacrificed the opportunity to identify shortcomings and opportunities for improvement (this is the aspect of any system that is most retarded by selfish leaders). As a result, we have a lot of in-fighting and a very thin bench should we need to make substitutions for the win.
We’re playing tight and puckered-up, and we need a change in leadership style (our leaders are also being denied the opportunity to grow through observation of others leading and employing new styles and tactics).
We actually need to play some offense, which means a more healthy middle class (see if you can make that bridge).
We do not have a healthy middle class, our schools are failing, the economy is tanking, human leadership for thousands of years has occurred in the pumped-up moral vacuum of human sacrifice and webs of lies by deep state secret society rubes with way more money than brains.
When I do the math, it all adds-up to needing more hands, eyes, and brains on the problem, and holding failed leadership accountable, a shocking 180 degree turn from what you’ve espoused.
This also seems a departure from the tone and timbre of things you’ve posted and said in the past.
Who are these people that are trying to take over our LCR?
Aren’t you trying to do that to some extent through your vociferous participation?
Most of the new faces I see are ol’ boys who are working hard, hands still dirty from the day, who are wondering why their kid wants to cut her lady parts off with strange new pharma, and why the main stream media and their local representatives are afraid to discuss election integrity.
I hope, Sam, that you don’t conflate my objections, observations, and informed opinions with some kind of verbal insurrection.
🙂
John Dale, EXACTLY!!! THANK YOU!!!
Scott Odenbach has the highest rating in Lawrence County, Sam. He’s a 94 I believe – highest in the entire legislature.
Time to be like Democrats, change the riles when you lose
This is the big risk of the exclusionary strategy in SD politics. The exclusionary strategy only works with tighter information control, something that was intentionally baked-out of the core design of The Internet.
It’s funny in a dark sort of way, that the monster created by DARPA marionettes was also the source of the distribution of the true secret history of the management of the planet.
Long live the free and open Internet!
Sincerely,
John Dale, MS MIS
Still never replied to the critiques of 2000 Mules you lying coward
Ask the people carrying the Brunner signs to see the back side of their signs. They probably say, “Convention of States NOW…Gut the Constitution We Pretend to Love”
…and then ask them if their next stop is their own separate anti-Republican meeting at Dempsey’s in Watertown!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 You really need to a bit of studying and find out what a Convention of States is, how they work, and what has to happen after a Convention of States to change the Constitution.
why have the police been called?