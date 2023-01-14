SDGOP Central Committee meeting this AM to discuss bylaw proposals, elect chair

The SDGOP Winter central committee meeting is approaching quickly in the coming minutes, and it’s already proving lively.

City police had to pop by after being called by the Sgt at Arms to reinforce getting out of the way by some goofy guy with a camera. A bunch of people who have no voting rights at the meeting are carrying signs in the back hall for Tom Brunner.

A little more lively than some of the GOP meetings I’ve been to, but I suspect things will settle down as we get down to the meat of things.