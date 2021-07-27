Sen. Mary Duvall reports redistricting about ready to start

State Senator Mary Duvall, head of the Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee, is noting today that the process of drawing the new lines for legislative districts is close to beginning, as they expect to have census data shortly:

In South Dakota, we anticipate that by the last week in August, legislative staff will be able to have the data organized and loaded into our redistricting software to begin the process of drawing maps for the state.

The Legislative Redistricting Committees will meet August 30 in Pierre to review the data and begin charting our path forward. We will need to make decisions regarding the minimum and maximum population allowable in each district, as well as the size of the conurbation areas around Sioux Falls and Rapid City. We are planning a series of meetings in October at various locations throughout the state to solicit public input.