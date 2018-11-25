Senator Stace Nelson attacking Governor & Lt. Governor. Was this past election not about him?

If you’ve like me, you might have caught comments on facebook on several occasions in recent weeks where Republican State Senator Stace Nelson has started some axe grinding against Governor-Elect Kristi Noem.

What’s his beef with Kristi? Apparently one of the reasons is that he doesn’t like the fact that Larry Rhoden keeps beating him in elections. First in the US Senate primary in 2014 and in this past summer’s race for Lt. Governor at the State GOP Convention.

Today on Facebook, there’s been a back and forth between Nelson and FHA Director of political operations Ed Randazzo, because Randazzo had a nice comment about our incoming Governor, and Nelson decided he needed to pick a fight because he hates Lt. Governor-Elect Larry Rhoden, Noem supports Constitutional Carry, and…

And then Senator Nelson took only a moment to move into name-calling mode.

I could post more, but you see the direction Nelson’s attacks against the Governor-Elect and Lt. Governor-Elect are going.

Considering that the Lt. Governor will be presiding over the State Senate this coming January, and the Governor has the power of the veto, I’m wondering how exactly the name-calling and attacks are going to benefit Senator Nelson’s legislative success?

Nelson notes that his constituents elected him “to serve in the branch of government that is supposed to act as a checks (sic) and balance on the executive and judiciary.” Which is very true. But, by that same token, I don’t know that they elected him to be “Senator antagonist” or “Senator name-caller.”

But that would assume that the election a few weeks back was not about him.

Governor-Elect Kristi Noem is entering office as literally one of, if not THE most conservative Governor in modern history. For Nelson to attack her as an “establishment moderate” is more than laughable. It’s downright odd. Nelson attacking Noem before one bill has been filed or one appointment made seems as if he’s just kind of flailing about without purpose.

It’s almost as if he’s intentionally trying to make Governor-Elect Noem his enemy, because if he lacks someone to cluelessly bluster against and pick a fight with, there’s no reason for him to go to Pierre.

Because God-forbid, then it might be about doing his job and serving his constituents for their betterment.

And not about himself.

