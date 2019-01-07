Sen. Nelson attacking Governor Noem for hires, but sang a different tune during the prior transition.

So…. now that the Inaugural is over, Senator Stace Nelson – who seems to still be sore about the whole Lt. Governor thing – is continuing to attack Governor Kristi Noem. This time is over who she has decided to hire:
Just days before the 2019 session of the South Dakota Legislature is to start, three South Dakota legislators report filing legislation aimed at ending the long sordid history of state officials hiring their relatives. The filing comes on the heels of an announcement by incoming Governor Kristi Noem (R) that she hired her college student daughter as a state employee, and incidents of past governors hiring as many as 30 of their relatives as state employees during their administrations.
The primary sponsor and co-author of the bill, Senator Stace Nelson (R-Fulton), is reporting that he was contacted by South Dakotans who were outraged that the practice was being perpetuated under Noem’s administration. Nelson stated the voters angrily cited what they described as Noem’s hypocritical campaign promises to clean up corruption in Pierre in their inquiries with him. “The critics of this are right. Retrieving the integrity of our state employment process, from the damage done by such actions in the past, is the respect we owe the taxpayers and the thousands of hard working state employees across South Dakota. State employment, promotions, retention, and opportunities should not be based off political family power, but solely on merit.”
However. If you go back 8 years ago upon Governor Daugaard making appointments, Stace was quite vocal about the Governor having great latitude being able to pick whomever he thought would be the best and most qualified in the job, regardless of who they might happen to be related to:
Please crack a Websters and review “fact” and “opinion.” You make a rush to judgement off of speculation and cursory information and publicly condemn those involved as being engaged in “disgraceful” corrupt practices.
One of the core elements of nepotism/cronyism requires appointees to be unqualified and/or unfit for their appointments. Pray tell, how are these 4 unfit or unqualified for the administrative positions they will occupy?
This country goes out of its way to coddle terrorists and give them all the rights of American citizens and yet these gentlemen get treated to this asinine version of kangaroo court?
You assume that the Gov. (Elect) showed favoritism in his appointment (not hiring) of Tony Venhuizen! You do both men, and yourself, a disservice with such asinine and admittedly ill informed statements. The overwhelming evidence is that he appointed Tony as his advisor because the man is brilliant, and he earned the trust and respect that garnered the appointment.
Why would Nelson suddenly do a 180° turn, and condemn Governor Kristi Noem for the very things he praised her predecessor for?
Senator Nelson’s continued venom towards Governor Noem, who is probably the most conservative Republican Governor in generations makes little sense, especially in light of the very broad latitude and praise Nelson had for Governor Daugaard as he chose the people he wanted to work in his administration.
First, I have never seen so many people get so upset over hiring an extremely competent, young woman for an entry level position in state government. It’s not Gov. Noem is paying her son-in-law more than the gubernatorial salary. On top of that she’s willing to move to Pierre. Not something many in our state are willing to do.
Second, people need to check their facts. I’m fairly certain that Kennedy Noem graduated in December.
This breathless anger over Gov. Noem hiring her daughter, again who is extremely qualified and competent and actually wants to live in Pierre.
needs to end. Save your political capitol for issues that actually matter.
Reality: People LOVED our new Governor at that awesome Inauguration, Capitol Ball and the awesome Sunday service in our Capitol! What a fantastic, honorable occasion!
Are we seriously talking about the RINO and ‘not’ the amazing Inauguration? Where are the pictures? I must have missed something.
Exactly. She is getting $50k. That is less than Chris Daugaard got from the PUC when he started there in 2011. Cut her some slack. I feel bad for Kennedy.
Chris Daugaard, the governor-elect’s son, has been hired as an initiative and utility analyst at the state Public Utilities Commission. He will be paid $55,000 a year for the entry-level position.
I agree that I don’t think it’s anything to get upset over. But $50,000 is not entry level pay, at least not in state government. The $40,000 she was making last pay period was closer, but really entry level for state employment is closer to $35,000.
I’d agree with that for SD.
Nepotism has been fairly common in Pierre for a while now. It is just the way things are in South Dakota. What is the big deal?
Mr. Nelson will never by happy. Mr. Nelson is upset about Mr. Rhoden because Mr. Rhoden invented the color black. In fact, Mr. Rhoden invented the entire spectrum of visible light. Except pink. Mr. Nesiba invented pink.
Any attention given to Stace Nelson is a complete waste of time. He’s only concerned about himself and his opinion matters ZERO. Who cares what he thinks?
Exactly. Kill it in committee! He hasn’t brought any meaningful legislation in all these years, has he? Rhetorical…
She’s not qualified, if working on the campaign was the qualification why didn’t Noem hire all of the kids that worked for her campaign the answer is they’re not qualified.
Sooo…what WOULD make her qualified? A bachelor’s degree in political science?….multiple internships in Pierre and DC?…The experience of a political director in a gubernatorial campaign?…Knowing the governors personal value set and priorities better than anyone?
Kennedy worked her ass off for her mother’s campaign. Shes qualified. We need young people involved. We need input from the next generation. She is the perfect person for the job. Give her a chance.
Exactly.
Did you really just post this? What makes you the arbiter of all who are qualified to work in government?
And maybe that’s what we need to keep in mind here: it’s a government job. It’s not like it takes a ton of skill to be a bureaucrat.
Your last sentence is something that not a lot of people point out.
It is a political appointee position, not a bureaucrat position.
So you are saying that someone who is appointed cannot be a bureaucrat?
Nelson has to have something to complain about. His latest “pro-life” bill (SB 6) contains an idiotic burden of reporting requirements (the doctors have to report everything but the color of their socks;) apparently true conservatives are opposed to burdensome regulations unless they are imposed capriciously on any activity they don’t like. Then the more red tape which can be applied, the better. The hallmark of true conservatism is hypocrisy.
SB 6 also includes a provision, no doubt a violation of The Health Information and Patient Privacy Act, that every woman seeking an abortion be assigned a patient number and reported to the Dept of Health. The numbers will be secure and nobody will ever hack into the database and discern their identities, of course. It’s a lawsuit waiting to be filed.
This thing is so bad, efforts are underway to make sure it never gets out of Committee, which would drastically limit the number of people getting black marks on his scorecards. And that’s the only reason behind any of the bills and resolutions he introduces: to give his fellow senators and representatives black marks on the scorecards.
It’s too bad it always takes so long for new members of the legislature to figure out that’s what he’s doing.
Why is Stace doing the Democrats work? The Democrats are so incompetent Stace is now doing their work for them.
He is channeling Mitt; remember his love-fest with the socialist derfwad Ricky Weiland. Stace is an embarrassment, and I can’t believe the people keep electing him; definitely a place to stay away from as they must have tainted water.
Mentioning the fake Lt. Gov thing from the convention only feeds Stace’s ego. You should really stop it and only address him as Stace without mentioning his many failed attempts at becoming a statewide elected official.
I agree. I don’t think this has anything to do with LT. He’s basically making an attack on Kristi because he likes to tell his constituents that he’ll take on anything that is wrong regardless of who it impacts. This way he looks like he’s tackling crime. Stace has an issue with this but passes it off as ‘SD’ans who contacted him’ ‘were outraged’, etc. No, it’s Stace who is outraged because he can’t personally benefit. One day, his constituents will realize what a hypocrite and liar he has been for/to them. This won’t go anywhere but it will make Nelson look and feel good.
This is not a reason to squander precious legislative time. She appointed ONE family member, who just happens to have been a key part of her campaign. It’s not like Kristi is appointing many of her siblings and cousins to government jobs. Kill this in committee and get on to real issues.
Well Anon 10:26 the Dems have Ocasio-Cortez and we have Super Cop Nelson.
I supported Kristi because she was going to clean up the swamp in Pierre, but hiring her daughter is just more business as usual in the swamp.
I think this is simply an assumption on your part.
Stop saying “swamp”.
Kyle Peters can testify on her qualifications. Now that he’s the finance officer and legislative liaison for the State Treasurer making $53,000 he would be best suited to explain this issue.
I don’t believe this is a true statement.
A couple of weeks ago, I was wondering what the Republicans will do about Senator Nelson being dis-invited to the Republican caucus. Then I figured he was elected by the people in his district, so let him in. Now before the legislature is in full swing, he starts his ranting. He gives conservatives a bad name among moderates. Perhaps that is his intention. George Soros even, couldn’t have made a better pick.
Will Senator Nelson be caucusing with the Democrats this session also?
Pat, I love the pic you have of Nelson with this post; it looks like he is attempting to explain that it wasn’t him who just broke wind. It always makes me laugh when I see this on!
nelson is out of control, no doubt. wish he would just go home.
However, I think these are fair questions. Perception among the public is not good. Wasn’t good when Rounds or Daugaard did it either. I think that not only does this show preference but her pay for a job right out of college seems quite high. And will she be living in the residence as well?
I am with this person. Nelson is a grandiose narcissist who says stupid stuff 90% of the time, but here he happens to raise a fair point here. I’m further troubled by commenters saying that nepotism is “just how it is done” here in South Dakota. Should it be?
The people of his district get exactly what they deserve in sending him back to Pierre every year. Remember, they are the same folks who sent Coat Check Klouchek.
I am not going to say I am not a little disappointed in the hiring of Kennedy, as I was similarly disappointed in the hiring of Tony, but unless there are specific rules preventing it, then there really isn’t much to complain about.
I am sure that Kennedy will do a fine job, and I wish her all the best. Its always tough when there is a cloud over your hiring simply because of who your parents are.
Finally, its almost impossible to live in Pierre and not have someone in your family associated with the government. Regardless of her mother, if Kennedy moved here, the job market is slim outside of the government.
“Why would Nelson suddenly do a 180° turn”
Not sure he did, from his press release:
“State employment, promotions, retention, and opportunities should not be based off political family power, but solely on merit.”
So his position seems to be in regard to unqualified family members. That determination will be hard to put into legislation. There will always be differences of opinion regarding the issue of qualified or not. I support Senator Nelson’s intent, but can he provide a means to determine who is qualified and who is not?
No, he cannot.
Stacie is an irrelevant person that has been unable to accomplish much in life, he likes hearing himself speak. What everyone needs to do is figure out how we can support a candidate next election to beat him and get him voted out of office. Maybe then we can get something done without Stacie’s big mouth getting in the way.
Vote Nelson Out!!!
Noem attacked Jackley for being corrupt and now begins her first term with this overshadowing the more important issues, not a good start.
Hi Jason.
I think you are exaggerating when you use the word “overshadows”.
Steve Sibson said:”So his position seems to be in regard to unqualified family members. That determination will be hard to put into legislation. There will always be differences of opinion regarding the issue of qualified or not.”
I agree. Since it is the Governor’s discretion to decide who to hire, it is her determination of qualified that will always be the test. Thus, the legislation will have no real substance.
That said, it is pretty hard to objectively argue against her qualifications.
1) She has a good handle on the Governor’s priorities and objectives. And, where it is unclear, she knows how to find out.
2) She distinguished herself in the campaign, especially in context of what until the end, was not exactly a stellar campaign machine.
3) She has the confidence of the Governor. Subordinates doubted by the boss have trouble excelling.
4) In addition to being loyal to the Governor, she is committed to the objectives (See #1).
Whatever one’s beef might be with Noem, making this a matter of substance is at best a distraction. It’s a nothingburger.
Lol, so your argument for her essentially boils down to 1) She knows her mom well and is loyal to her; and 2) She was part of a subpar campaign.
Outstanding argumentation
Yes. Everything on my list are solid criteria for a great employee in a Governors office. And it is why going back to our nations founding the loyal aides end up doing great work as the person rises up. And, often the people are relatives. Kennedy Noem was an energetic, capable person in the campaign and earned this position. She will serve out Governor and State with the same distinction.
Yeah, who needs things like expertise or experience? She loves her mom, her mom loves her!
This isn’t the friggin Beatles, Troy. Ya need more than love.
Nepotism is evidently an ongoing problem for South Dakota Governors and the taxpayers of the State shouldn’t be stuck with the bill.
It’s too bad that this is even an issue that we are talking about. Noem’s advisers should have stopped her from making this mistake.
Hi Jason
Hi Larry
