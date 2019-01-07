Sen. Nelson attacking Governor Noem for hires, but sang a different tune during the prior transition.

So…. now that the Inaugural is over, Senator Stace Nelson – who seems to still be sore about the whole Lt. Governor thing – is continuing to attack Governor Kristi Noem. This time is over who she has decided to hire:

Just days before the 2019 session of the South Dakota Legislature is to start, three South Dakota legislators report filing legislation aimed at ending the long sordid history of state officials hiring their relatives. The filing comes on the heels of an announcement by incoming Governor Kristi Noem (R) that she hired her college student daughter as a state employee, and incidents of past governors hiring as many as 30 of their relatives as state employees during their administrations. The primary sponsor and co-author of the bill, Senator Stace Nelson (R-Fulton), is reporting that he was contacted by South Dakotans who were outraged that the practice was being perpetuated under Noem’s administration. Nelson stated the voters angrily cited what they described as Noem’s hypocritical campaign promises to clean up corruption in Pierre in their inquiries with him. “The critics of this are right. Retrieving the integrity of our state employment process, from the damage done by such actions in the past, is the respect we owe the taxpayers and the thousands of hard working state employees across South Dakota. State employment, promotions, retention, and opportunities should not be based off political family power, but solely on merit.”

From a press release issued by Senator Nelson via Mail Chimp, January 6, 2018.

However. If you go back 8 years ago upon Governor Daugaard making appointments, Stace was quite vocal about the Governor having great latitude being able to pick whomever he thought would be the best and most qualified in the job, regardless of who they might happen to be related to:

Please crack a Websters and review “fact” and “opinion.” You make a rush to judgement off of speculation and cursory information and publicly condemn those involved as being engaged in “disgraceful” corrupt practices. One of the core elements of nepotism/cronyism requires appointees to be unqualified and/or unfit for their appointments. Pray tell, how are these 4 unfit or unqualified for the administrative positions they will occupy? This country goes out of its way to coddle terrorists and give them all the rights of American citizens and yet these gentlemen get treated to this asinine version of kangaroo court?

Stace Nelson, in SDWC Comment 11/29/10.

You assume that the Gov. (Elect) showed favoritism in his appointment (not hiring) of Tony Venhuizen! You do both men, and yourself, a disservice with such asinine and admittedly ill informed statements. The overwhelming evidence is that he appointed Tony as his advisor because the man is brilliant, and he earned the trust and respect that garnered the appointment.

Stace Nelson, in SDWC Comment 11/30/10.

Why would Nelson suddenly do a 180° turn, and condemn Governor Kristi Noem for the very things he praised her predecessor for?

Senator Nelson’s continued venom towards Governor Noem, who is probably the most conservative Republican Governor in generations makes little sense, especially in light of the very broad latitude and praise Nelson had for Governor Daugaard as he chose the people he wanted to work in his administration.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...