Shad Olson bail for felony assault of girlfriend paid by former D34 Legislative Candidate Jodie Frye

I was at the courthouse bright and early this AM pulling some documents from the Clerk of Courts that I need for another story, so I took the opportunity to pull some of the court documents in the ongoing Shad Olson assault case. And it took me down an unexpected rabbit hole, as I discovered who paid $5000 cash to get Olson, accused of strangling his live-in girlfriend, out of jail where he had been lingering for the past couple of weeks.

His bail was paid by former District 34 Legislative hopeful Jodie Frye-Byington, the twin sister of controversial current District 30 State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller.

In case you’d like to look at some of the case documents for yourself, Shad submitted paperwork to have himself declared as “indigent and financially unable to obtain counsel.” And he sat in jail for a long darn time, unable to make bail. Until Jodie Frye came into the Sheriff’s office with a bag of cash (Starting page 3):

ShadOlson SCAN0001 Redacted by Pat Powers on Scribd

In case I have to remind you of the accusations against Shad, Here’s an excerpt – and a brief one at that – from the affidavit of probable cause:

His live-in of eight years had to flee the house they shared, shoeless in February, because she was (allegedly) lifted by the throat and in fear for her life. And there’s a lot more in the filing. This is the person that former legislative candidate Jodie Frye laid $5000 cash on the counter for to get him out of jail.

I have to say that I’m kind of shocked.. and I’m not being sarcastic or facetious… I’m shocked that any adult woman would take money out of her pocket to put a man like that back on the streets.

There’s at least one reason that we can cite why Jodie wasn’t successful in running for the legislature in 2022. She definitely exhibits poor judgement.