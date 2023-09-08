Sioux Falls Live confirms rumor about Minnehaha County Auditor putting SD Canvassing activist in charge of elections. At $27.98 an hour.

The Sioux Falls Live website team has confirmed the story I brought you on August 30, noting that an activist with the SD Canvassing Group has been put in charge of Minnehaha County’s elections by Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson:

The hourly pay will be $27.98 per hour. The pay rate was increased after the qualifications were upgraded with addition of a college degree and project experience, said Anderson.

and..

Commissioner Dean Karsky said in an interview with Sioux Falls Live that the auditor has the authority to hire whoever she wants.

“Leah was elected and beat an incumbent auditor,” Karsky said. “She was elected based on promises she made and what I see her doing is following through with the promises she made to the people who voted for her.”