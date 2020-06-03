South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson Wins Big in GOP Primary

The following is a statement from Congressman Dusty Johnson:

Thousands of South Dakotans have cast their votes, giving us one of the largest congressional primary wins in state history.

No candidate can win a race alone. Thank you for your encouragement, time, contributions, and prayers.

This is an unusual and difficult time in our nation’s history.

As I move toward the November election and the opportunity to continue representing our state, I’ll remember there is much work still to be done in the service of “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

###